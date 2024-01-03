Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
950
950
950
950
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
566.86
468.88
403.07
340.37
Net Worth
1,516.86
1,418.88
1,353.07
1,290.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,516.86
1,418.88
1,353.07
1,290.37
Fixed Assets
46.3
79.4
78.17
74.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
41,166.41
37,357.29
30,178.96
26,265.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-40,306.81
-36,439.8
-29,290.7
-25,389.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
30.85
4.57
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,059.77
887.58
666.19
534.65
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.85
-0.12
-0.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-41,397.32
-37,331.1
-29,956.77
-25,924.55
Cash
610.96
421.98
386.63
340.27
Total Assets
1,516.86
1,418.87
1,353.06
1,290.39
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.