To

the Members of

Candour Techtex Limited

(Formerly known as Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Candour Techtex Limited (Formerly known as Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Limited) (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Measurement and valuation of inventory As at 31 March 2024, the Company has inventory amounting to Rs.377.46 lakhs (Refer Note no.9) Our audit procedures relating to the measurement of inventory included the following: This was determined a key audit matter, as the measurement and valuation of the inventory at the year-end involves significant judgment and estimate. (a) Understanding and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of controls over physical count and measurement of such inventory The Company uses internal and external experts, to perform volumetric assessments, on the basis of which the quantity for these inventories is estimated. (b) Performing procedures to ensure that the changes in inventory between last verification date The physical count of inventory was carried out by internal experts for inventory lying at Ankleshwar, Nasik and Malegaon factories. and date of Balance Sheet are properly recorded (Roll back and forward procedures). (c)Evaluating of competency and capabilities of managements experts; (d)Performing substantive analytical procedures to test the correctness of inventory existence and valuation. (e)Testing of accuracy of inventory reconciliations with the general ledgers at period end, including test of reconciling items. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any material exceptions in the measurement and valuation of inventory quantities of textile goods and plastic goods. Establishment of New Technical Textile Project at Malegaon, Maharashtra During the year, the Company commissioned Technical Textile manufacturing unit at Malegaon, Maharashtra. Our audit procedures relating to the recognition and measurement of property, plant and equipment and borrowing costs relating to New Technical Textile Project at Malegaon included the following: The Company had acquired leasehold land from the State Government authority on which factory building was constructed. The Company installed and commissioned various machineries, equipment, and other manufacturing infrastructures at Malegaon unit during the year. • Assessed the nature of the additions made to property, plant and equipment and capital work-inprogress on a test check basis to test whether they meet the recognition criteria as set out in Ind AS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment, including intended use of management. The funds for establishment of Technical Textile manufacturing unit at Malegaon has been raised through private placement of equity shares and has availed terms loans from the banks, financial institution, and private parties apart from internal accruals. • Identified direct costs relating to acquisition or construction of property, plant & equipment of Malegaon project in accordance with Ind AS 16 and after deducting the income accrued during the construction period. The company has incurred significant capital expenditure amounting to Rs.4032.14 lakhs for establishment of Technical Textile manufacturing unit at Malegaon. We identified the selfconstruction of property, plant and equipment and borrowing costs as the key audit matters since the same involves identification of costs relating to acquisition of capital assets, utilization of funds raised and related borrowing costs till the assets are ready for its intended use. • Measured and recognized interest and other finance charges as a component of the carrying amount of self- constructed items of property, plant & equipment in accordance with Ind AS 23 Borrowing costs. Measurement and recognition of property, plant and equipment and determination of timing of capitalization as well as rate of amortization / depreciation in order to ensure compliance with the stipulation of the applicable Accounting Standards involve estimates and significant judgment. • Evaluated the assessment provided by third party vendors involved in the construction and testing process to determine whether capitalisation ceased when the asset is in the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by the management. Selection of the depreciation method and estimation of the useful life of assets are matters of judgement. • Assessed the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of controls in respect of review of capital work in progress, particularly in respect of timing of the capitalization. Accordingly, valuation and completeness are key assertions related to capitalization of property, plant, and equipment while accuracy is the key assertion in respect of depreciation/amortization charge. • Evaluated the managements assessment and judgement for selection of the depreciation method and estimate of useful life of assets installed at Malegaon unit. • Recalculated depreciation charge on property, plant & equipment considering the useful life of the respective assets assessed by the management and time of capitalization of assets.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor‘s Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and the auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other Information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Auditor and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

(c) There has been no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No 48(viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No 48(viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under

(i) and (ii) hereinabove, contain any material misstatement.

(e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software:

(i) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled throughout the year in the accounting software at Ankleshwar factory where accounting records in respect of sales have been generated;

(ii) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled until 05-032024 in the accounting software at Nasik factory where accounting records in respect of sales have been generated;

(iii) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled until 28-062023 in the accounting software at Malegaon factory where accounting records in respect of sales and purchases have been generated;

Further, during the course of our audit, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the accounting software at the respective locations as mentioned above, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The Ministry of corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements Section of our report of even date)

[i] (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment, and relevant details of Right of Use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, these Property, Plant & Equipment and Right of Use assets have been physically verified by the management in the phased manner at reasonable intervals during the year having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

[ii] (a) As informed to us, the inventory in the Companys possession has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. Considering the size of the Company and nature of its business, in our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management were appropriate. As informed to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification between physical stock and book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as disclosed in Note no. 48(xii) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores from the banks on the basis of security of current assets during the year. On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in the agreement with the books of account of the Company and the details are as follows: -

Quarter ending Amount as per books of account (Rs.in lakhs) Amount as reported in the quarterly statement (Rs.in lakhs) Difference (Rs.in lakhs) Reason for difference June23 968.77 951.97 16.80 As explained by the management, the differences are due to reconciliation and subsequent information received from factory and clients after the quarterly statements filed with the lenders. September23 1477.56 1475.95 1.61 December23 2289.96 2259.94 30.02 March24 651.06 658.85 -7.79

[iii] According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination

of the records of the company, the company has not granted any advances in nature of loans or provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties during the year. However, the company has made investments in companies and granted interest free loans to its employees during the year and the details of such loans are stated in sub-clause (a) below.

(a) The company has not granted advances in nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity. However, the company has provided interest free loans to its employees during the year.

(A) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any subsidiaries, joint venture, and associates at any time during the year and hence, this sub-clause is not applicable.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has granted loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint venture, and associates as below:

Particulars Amount (in Rs.) Aggregate amount of loans granted to employees during the year - 5,33,000 Balance of outstanding loans to employees as at balance sheet date - 2,40,000

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the investments made in other companies and the terms and conditions of the loans given to employees are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of interest free loans granted by the Company to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal amount has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no loan granted falling due during the year and hence, this sub-clause is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

[iv] According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Further on the basis of examination of the records, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act with respect to the investments made.

[v] According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

[vi] According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for the products of the Company and/or services provided by it. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

[vii] (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, ESIC, income tax, duty of customs and other material statutory dues as applicable to it. There were no arrears of outstanding undisputed statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable except provident fund dues of Rs.60,975/- pertaining to period from April 2022 to September 2023 and ESIC dues of Rs.24,044/- pertaining to period from April 2022 to September 2023.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except income tax demand amounting to Rs.5,44,350/- for Assessment Year 2022-23 against which an appeal is filed before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal).

[viii] According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any unrecorded transactions in the books of account as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

[ix] (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the terms loans have been applied for the purposes for which these loans were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company during the year.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associate companies, or joint ventures during the year. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

[x] (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xa) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

[xi] (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As informed to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

[xii] In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

[xiii] According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

[xiv] (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the internal audit was conducted by an external practicing chartered accountant appointed by the Company who had issued the quarterly internal audit reports for the period covered by our audit. Based on our examination of such internal audit reports, in our opinion, the internal audit conducted by the external practicing chartered accountant commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued by the external practicing chartered accountant till date, for the period under audit.

[xv] According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

[xvi] (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not in any group as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and considering the term loan sanctioned by the financial institution will be disbursed for the purchase of the capital assets according to the planned schedule in subsequent period. However, we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements Section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements of Candour Techtex Limited (formerly known as Chandni Textile Engineering Industries Limited) (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Considering the size of the Company and nature of its business, in our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.