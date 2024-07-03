iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Candour Techtex Ltd Share Price

110.45
(2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:40:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open111.9
  • Day's High111.9
  • 52 Wk High108.5
  • Prev. Close107.35
  • Day's Low107.35
  • 52 Wk Low 32.5
  • Turnover (lac)4.64
  • P/E383.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.98
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)187.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Candour Techtex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

111.9

Prev. Close

107.35

Turnover(Lac.)

4.64

Day's High

111.9

Day's Low

107.35

52 Week's High

108.5

52 Week's Low

32.5

Book Value

16.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

187.07

P/E

383.39

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0

Candour Techtex Ltd Corporate Action

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Candour Techtex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Candour Techtex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.51%

Institutions: 0.50%

Non-Institutions: 64.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Candour Techtex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.94

16.94

16.94

16.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.69

11.75

9.45

4.49

Net Worth

27.63

28.69

26.39

20.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

69.52

12.26

49.04

53.93

yoy growth (%)

466.65

-74.98

-9.07

327.55

Raw materials

-63.02

-4.72

-42.8

-43.58

As % of sales

90.65

38.49

87.28

80.81

Employee costs

-2.53

-3.21

-1.91

-1.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.2

1.98

0.6

Depreciation

-1.5

-1.31

-0.57

-0.5

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.11

-0.56

-0.16

Working capital

0.6

1.52

-4.64

-1.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

466.65

-74.98

-9.07

327.55

Op profit growth

-30.27

-13.77

476.25

-142.09

EBIT growth

2.58

-66.84

216.2

3,785.79

Net profit growth

1,206.84

-94.04

221.58

1,667.34

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Candour Techtex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Candour Techtex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jayesh R Mehta

Non Executive Director

Amita J Mehta

Non Executive Director

Sharmila Hiralal Amin

Independent Director

Mansi Harsh Dave

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHITAL SURESH GURAV

Independent Director

Jayesh Bhanushali

Independent Director

COLABAVALA DINSHAW ZAREER

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Candour Techtex Ltd

Summary

Promoted by J R Mehta and Prerna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd, Chandni Engineering (CEL) was incorporated in Jun.86 as Amita Texturisers Pvt Ltd. The name changed to the present one in Jan.90 and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.92. Eventhough the company was incorporated in 1986, due to the general recession in the textile machinery industry, the company deferred its project activities till 1993. It started working towards the project only in 1993. In 1994, CEL implemented the project of setting up a plant in Daman to manufacture various automatic and semi-automatic weaving machines, which was part financed through a public issue in Oct.94.CEL has technical collaborations with Hanjin Textile Machinery, Korea, for the manufacture of Rapier loom and Sinkwang Machinery Works, Korea, for auto cop change looms.The Chenille yarn manufactured by the company was well accepted in the domestic as well as international markets and the company has become a dominant player in the chenille yarn market, during 1999-2000. The company has absorbed the Technology for manufacturing Auto Cop Change Looms from M/s Sing Wang Machinery Co Ltd South Korea.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Candour Techtex Ltd share price today?

The Candour Techtex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Candour Techtex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Candour Techtex Ltd is ₹187.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Candour Techtex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Candour Techtex Ltd is 383.39 and 6.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Candour Techtex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Candour Techtex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Candour Techtex Ltd is ₹32.5 and ₹108.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Candour Techtex Ltd?

Candour Techtex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.22%, 3 Years at 28.33%, 1 Year at 130.02%, 6 Month at 131.01%, 3 Month at 43.04% and 1 Month at 24.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Candour Techtex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Candour Techtex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.40 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 64.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Candour Techtex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.