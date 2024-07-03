SectorTrading
Open₹111.9
Prev. Close₹107.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.64
Day's High₹111.9
Day's Low₹107.35
52 Week's High₹108.5
52 Week's Low₹32.5
Book Value₹16.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)187.07
P/E383.39
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.94
16.94
16.94
16.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.69
11.75
9.45
4.49
Net Worth
27.63
28.69
26.39
20.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
69.52
12.26
49.04
53.93
yoy growth (%)
466.65
-74.98
-9.07
327.55
Raw materials
-63.02
-4.72
-42.8
-43.58
As % of sales
90.65
38.49
87.28
80.81
Employee costs
-2.53
-3.21
-1.91
-1.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.2
1.98
0.6
Depreciation
-1.5
-1.31
-0.57
-0.5
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.11
-0.56
-0.16
Working capital
0.6
1.52
-4.64
-1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
466.65
-74.98
-9.07
327.55
Op profit growth
-30.27
-13.77
476.25
-142.09
EBIT growth
2.58
-66.84
216.2
3,785.79
Net profit growth
1,206.84
-94.04
221.58
1,667.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayesh R Mehta
Non Executive Director
Amita J Mehta
Non Executive Director
Sharmila Hiralal Amin
Independent Director
Mansi Harsh Dave
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHITAL SURESH GURAV
Independent Director
Jayesh Bhanushali
Independent Director
COLABAVALA DINSHAW ZAREER
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -

Summary
Promoted by J R Mehta and Prerna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd, Chandni Engineering (CEL) was incorporated in Jun.86 as Amita Texturisers Pvt Ltd. The name changed to the present one in Jan.90 and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.92. Eventhough the company was incorporated in 1986, due to the general recession in the textile machinery industry, the company deferred its project activities till 1993. It started working towards the project only in 1993. In 1994, CEL implemented the project of setting up a plant in Daman to manufacture various automatic and semi-automatic weaving machines, which was part financed through a public issue in Oct.94.CEL has technical collaborations with Hanjin Textile Machinery, Korea, for the manufacture of Rapier loom and Sinkwang Machinery Works, Korea, for auto cop change looms.The Chenille yarn manufactured by the company was well accepted in the domestic as well as international markets and the company has become a dominant player in the chenille yarn market, during 1999-2000. The company has absorbed the Technology for manufacturing Auto Cop Change Looms from M/s Sing Wang Machinery Co Ltd South Korea.

The Candour Techtex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Candour Techtex Ltd is ₹187.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Candour Techtex Ltd is 383.39 and 6.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Candour Techtex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Candour Techtex Ltd is ₹32.5 and ₹108.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Candour Techtex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.22%, 3 Years at 28.33%, 1 Year at 130.02%, 6 Month at 131.01%, 3 Month at 43.04% and 1 Month at 24.68%.
