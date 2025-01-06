iifl-logo-icon 1
Candour Techtex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

104
(-3.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Candour Techtex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.2

1.98

0.6

Depreciation

-1.5

-1.31

-0.57

-0.5

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.11

-0.56

-0.16

Working capital

0.6

1.52

-4.64

-1.07

Other operating items

Operating

-0.87

0.28

-3.79

-1.13

Capital expenditure

1.22

9.98

-0.47

3.22

Free cash flow

0.34

10.26

-4.26

2.08

Equity raised

6.77

6.58

7.96

11.53

Investing

0

0.27

0.1

-0.16

Financing

0.45

2.39

-0.07

0.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.57

19.51

3.72

13.8

