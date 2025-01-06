Candour Techtex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.2
1.98
0.6
Depreciation
-1.5
-1.31
-0.57
-0.5
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.11
-0.56
-0.16
Working capital
0.6
1.52
-4.64
-1.07
Other operating items
Operating
-0.87
0.28
-3.79
-1.13
Capital expenditure
1.22
9.98
-0.47
3.22
Free cash flow
0.34
10.26
-4.26
2.08
Equity raised
6.77
6.58
7.96
11.53
Investing
0
0.27
0.1
-0.16
Financing
0.45
2.39
-0.07
0.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.57
19.51
3.72
13.8
