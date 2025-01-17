iifl-logo-icon 1
Candour Techtex Ltd Key Ratios

110.5
(-1.30%)
Jan 17, 2025

Candour Techtex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

325.35

Op profit growth

-143.6

EBIT growth

3,278.26

Net profit growth

1,322.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.5

-4.95

EBIT margin

1.03

0.13

Net profit margin

0.66

0.19

RoCE

2.48

RoNW

0.39

RoA

0.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.02

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0

-0.01

Book value per share

1.38

1.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

749.5

0

P/CEPS

-1,598.67

-447.22

P/B

10.81

6.53

EV/EBIDTA

18.02

22.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-31.66

80.11

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

15.64

Inventory days

35.06

Creditor days

-14.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-15.69

-6.39

Net debt / equity

-0.34

-0.35

Net debt / op. profit

-28.34

12.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-81.23

-78.23

Employee costs

-3.46

-9.88

Other costs

-14.79

-16.84

