|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
325.35
Op profit growth
-143.6
EBIT growth
3,278.26
Net profit growth
1,322.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.5
-4.95
EBIT margin
1.03
0.13
Net profit margin
0.66
0.19
RoCE
2.48
RoNW
0.39
RoA
0.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.02
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0
-0.01
Book value per share
1.38
1.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
749.5
0
P/CEPS
-1,598.67
-447.22
P/B
10.81
6.53
EV/EBIDTA
18.02
22.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-31.66
80.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.64
Inventory days
35.06
Creditor days
-14.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-15.69
-6.39
Net debt / equity
-0.34
-0.35
Net debt / op. profit
-28.34
12.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.23
-78.23
Employee costs
-3.46
-9.88
Other costs
-14.79
-16.84
