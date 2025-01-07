iifl-logo-icon 1
Candour Techtex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

108.45
(4.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:25:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

69.52

12.26

49.04

53.93

yoy growth (%)

466.65

-74.98

-9.07

327.55

Raw materials

-63.02

-4.72

-42.8

-43.58

As % of sales

90.65

38.49

87.28

80.81

Employee costs

-2.53

-3.21

-1.91

-1.85

As % of sales

3.64

26.22

3.9

3.44

Other costs

-3.05

-3.02

-2.8

-8.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.39

24.62

5.72

15.25

Operating profit

0.91

1.3

1.51

0.26

OPM

1.31

10.66

3.09

0.48

Depreciation

-1.5

-1.31

-0.57

-0.5

Interest expense

-0.58

-0.46

-0.03

-0.03

Other income

1.27

0.67

1.07

0.88

Profit before tax

0.1

0.2

1.98

0.6

Taxes

-0.08

-0.11

-0.56

-0.16

Tax rate

-82.24

-58.07

-28.4

-26.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.08

1.41

0.44

Exceptional items

1.08

0

0

0

Net profit

1.1

0.08

1.41

0.44

yoy growth (%)

1,206.84

-94.04

221.58

1,667.34

NPM

1.58

0.68

2.89

0.81

