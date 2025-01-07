Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
69.52
12.26
49.04
53.93
yoy growth (%)
466.65
-74.98
-9.07
327.55
Raw materials
-63.02
-4.72
-42.8
-43.58
As % of sales
90.65
38.49
87.28
80.81
Employee costs
-2.53
-3.21
-1.91
-1.85
As % of sales
3.64
26.22
3.9
3.44
Other costs
-3.05
-3.02
-2.8
-8.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.39
24.62
5.72
15.25
Operating profit
0.91
1.3
1.51
0.26
OPM
1.31
10.66
3.09
0.48
Depreciation
-1.5
-1.31
-0.57
-0.5
Interest expense
-0.58
-0.46
-0.03
-0.03
Other income
1.27
0.67
1.07
0.88
Profit before tax
0.1
0.2
1.98
0.6
Taxes
-0.08
-0.11
-0.56
-0.16
Tax rate
-82.24
-58.07
-28.4
-26.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.08
1.41
0.44
Exceptional items
1.08
0
0
0
Net profit
1.1
0.08
1.41
0.44
yoy growth (%)
1,206.84
-94.04
221.58
1,667.34
NPM
1.58
0.68
2.89
0.81
