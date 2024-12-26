iifl-logo-icon 1
Candour Techtex Ltd EGM

110.5
(-1.30%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Candour Techtex CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Dec 20246 Jan 2025
Notice of Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on January 6, 2025 This has reference to the Notice of EGM issued by the Company for the purpose of seeking members approval by way of Special Resolution for issue of 10,19,475 Equity Shares and 12,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis. A corrigendum is being issued to inform the shareholders/beneficial owners of the Company regarding amendment in Sr. No. 1 & 2 of the Explanatory Statement of the said EGM Notice. Copy of detailed corrigendum is being enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on January 06, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/01/2025) Disclosure of Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on January 06, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025)

