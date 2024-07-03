Candour Techtex Ltd Summary

Promoted by J R Mehta and Prerna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd, Chandni Engineering (CEL) was incorporated in Jun.86 as Amita Texturisers Pvt Ltd. The name changed to the present one in Jan.90 and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.92. Eventhough the company was incorporated in 1986, due to the general recession in the textile machinery industry, the company deferred its project activities till 1993. It started working towards the project only in 1993. In 1994, CEL implemented the project of setting up a plant in Daman to manufacture various automatic and semi-automatic weaving machines, which was part financed through a public issue in Oct.94.CEL has technical collaborations with Hanjin Textile Machinery, Korea, for the manufacture of Rapier loom and Sinkwang Machinery Works, Korea, for auto cop change looms.The Chenille yarn manufactured by the company was well accepted in the domestic as well as international markets and the company has become a dominant player in the chenille yarn market, during 1999-2000. The company has absorbed the Technology for manufacturing Auto Cop Change Looms from M/s Sing Wang Machinery Co Ltd South Korea.