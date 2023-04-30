To,

The Members of the Company

The Board of Directors of Candour Techtex Limited (the "Company") are pleased to present the 38th Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 ("financial year under review").

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The Companys financial performance for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 as compared to the previous financial year ended 31st March 2023 is summarized below:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 18723.45 6385.59 Total Expenses 18871.67 6154.88 EBITDA 462.69 443.92 Depreciation (350.49) (162.07) EBIT 112.2 281.85 Interest (Finance Cost) (260.40) (51.14) Profit before exceptional item and tax (148.2) 230.72 Exceptional Items - - Profit before tax (148.2) 230.72 Profit after tax (105.70) 230.37 Total Comprehensive Income for the year (105.37) 229.26 EPS in Rs. (Diluted) face value of Re. 10/- each (0.62) 1.36

The Company has prepared the Financial Statements in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") as notified under Sections 129 and 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other relevant provisions of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), as amended

2. SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE:

During the financial year under review, your Company did not have any subsidiary, associate and joint venture company.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Your Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve during the financial year under review.

4. OPERATIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:

The details of the operations and Future outlook of the Company has prescribed under the Management and Discussion Analysis which forms part of this Annual Report.

5. DIVIDEND:

Considering the loss incurred in the current financial year, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year under review.

6. DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from the public was outstanding as of 31 March, 2024.

7. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Full particulars of investments, loans, guarantees and securities covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 provided during the financial year under review has been furnished in Note 4 & 5 of the Notes to Accounts which forms part of the financials of the Company.

The proceeds of investment shall be utilized for general corporate purpose by the recipient.

8. LOANS FROM DIRECTORS OR DIRECTORS RELATIVES:

During the financial year under review, the Company has borrowed the amount(s) from Directors and their relatives, as per the details given in Note No. 47 of the Financial Statements and the respective director has given a declaration in writing to the Company to the effect that the amount is not being given out of funds acquired by him by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

9. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

There is no change in composition of Board during the year under review.

Further, during the year under review, Ms. Kirti Pathak, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer has resigned w.e.f. 15th February 2024.

10. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES:

I. Board Meetings:

The Board meets at regular intervals, inter-alia, to discuss and decide on the Companys performance and strategies. During the financial year under review, the Board met Seven times on 22nd April, 2023, 30th May 2023, 14th August, 2023, 2nd September, 2023, 27th September 2023, 10th November 2023 and 13th February, 2024.

Further details on the Board Meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

II. Audit Committee:

The Board of Directors has constituted an Audit Committee with its composition, quorum, powers, role and scope in line with the applicable provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

Further details on the Audit Committee, its Meetings, composition and attendance are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

During the financial year under review, all recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

III. Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee:

The Board of Directors has constituted a Nomination, Remuneration Committee ("NRC"), with its composition, quorum, powers, role and scope in line with the applicable provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The NRC has formulated a policy on remuneration under the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Act, and the same is uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.cteil.com/pdf/Nomination%20Remuneration%20Evaluation%20Policy.pdf.

Further, details on the NRC its Meetings, composition and attendance are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

11. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India had revised the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2) with effect from October 1, 2017. The Company is in compliance with the provisions of the same.

12. DISCLOSURE FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All Independent Directors have submitted the declaration of Independence, pursuant to the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, stating that they meet the criteria of Independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective Independent judgment and without any external influence. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and hold the highest standards of integrity.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed their registration with the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in compliance with requirements of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

13. BOARD EVALUATION:

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of the Directors of the Company comprises of contributions at the Meeting(s) and strategic perspective or inputs regarding the growth and performance of the Company, amongst others.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations and in terms of the Framework of the Board Performance Evaluation, the Board of Directors have carried out an annual performance evaluation of the Board as-a-whole, performance of various Committees of the Board, and Individual Directors. A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was also held during the financial year under review for the evaluation of the performance of Non-Independent Directors, performance of the Board as-a-whole. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been set out in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

14. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo etc. are furnished in Annexure I which forms part of this Report.

15. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

In terms of the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s Ambavat Jain & Associates, LLP, Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No. 109681W was appointed as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office for one term of 5 years till the conclusion of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Auditors have issued their report on the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, with an unmodified opinion. However, the Auditors Report contain few observation w.r.t. audit trail that call for explanation from the Board of Directors.

The replies to the comments of Statutory Auditors in Auditors Report are as follows:-

Remarks given by the Auditor Boards Reply The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled throughout the year in the accounting software at Ankleshwar factory level where accounting records in respect of sales have been generated; We have reviewed the audit observations concerning the audit trail feature. We confirm that the audit trail functionality has now been fully enabled across all our factory systems, in compliance with regulatory requirements. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled until 05-03-2024 in the accounting software at Nasik factory level where accounting records in respect of sales have been generated; This feature is operational and will remain so to ensure accurate and tamper-proof record-keeping. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of financial transparency and regulatory compliance. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled until 28-06-2023 in the accounting software at Malegaon factory level where accounting records in respect of sales and purchases have been generated; After reviewing the audit function. The feature of recording audit trail has been enabled by the Company and the same will remain so to ensure accurate and tamper-proof record-keeping.

16. REPORTING OF FRAUD

The Auditors have not reported any fraudulent matter under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3)(ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

17. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s N L Bhatia and Associates, Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company and to issue Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s N L Bhatia and Associates for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is set out as "Annexure II" to this Report. The said report does not contain any observation or qualification requiring explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

18. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

19. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable to the Company.

20. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The requirement of Risk Management Committee under Regulation 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015 is not applicable to the Company as the same is applicable to top 1000 listed entities. The Company has in a place Business Risk Management framework to identify, evaluate business risks and opportunities. This framework seeks to create transparency, minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Companys competitive advantage.

There are no risks which in the opinion of the operating management threaten the existence of your Company.

21. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUECY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. However, this requires up gradation and improvement under new business environment. The Company is constantly improving the quality and implementing more internal financial controls. The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of internal auditor, the Audit Committee/ Board initiate corrective action in respective areas and advise the operating people about the action taken on such report and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

22. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015. The policy deals with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The details of the Whistle Blower Policy are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company.

23. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the financial year under review, all transactions entered into by the Company with related parties were in ordinary course of business and at arms length basis and were not considered material as per the provisions of Section 188 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Hence, disclosure in form AOC-2 under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts of Companies) Rules, 2014, is not applicable.

Prior approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for all Related Party Transactions ("RPTs") which are of a repetitive nature and entered into in the ordinary course of business and at arms length. A statement on RPTs specifying the details of the transactions, pursuant to each omnibus approval granted, is placed on a quarterly basis for review by the Audit Committee.

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI Listing Regulations, disclosures of RPTs are submitted to the stock exchanges on a half-yearly basis and published on the Companys website at https://www.cteil.com

There were no material transactions entered into with related parties during the period under review, which may have had any potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large. The details of transactions with related parties of the Company for the financial year under review, are given in Note No. 47 to the Financial Statements, which forms part of this Annual Report.

The policy on Related Party Transactions is available on the Companys website https://www.cteil.com/pdf/Policv%20on%20dealing%20with%20Related%20Partv%20Transactions.pdf

24. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Schedule V of Listing Regulations, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and Certificate issued by Secretarial Auditor regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance forms part of the Annual Report. A declaration signed by the Managing Director regarding compliance with the Code of Conduct by the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel also forms part of the Annual Report. Code of Conduct and various other policies are available on the website of the Company.

25. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return of the Company prepared as per Section 92(3) of the Act for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, will available on the Companys website and can be accessed at: https://www.cteil.com/pdf/Annual%20Return MGT 7-CTL 23-24.pdf

26. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The Directors sincerely appreciate efforts put in by employees of the Company at all levels and thank them for their contribution in achieving the overall results during the year.

Disclosure pertaining to the remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(2) of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule, 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as "Annexure III" to this report.

27. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION ANDREDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the workplace. As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has formed an Internal Committee to address complaints pertaining to sexual harassment in the workplace. The Company had not received any complaint during the financial year 2023-24.

28. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Based on the framework and testing of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and the reviews performed by Management and the relevant Board Committees, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24. Accordingly, pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, based on the assurance given of the business operations, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

ii. they have, in the selection of the accounting policies, consulted the Statutory Auditors and have applied their recommendations consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care to the best of their knowledge and ability, for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively; and

vi. they have devised a proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

29. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS/COURTS/TRIBUNAL

No significant and material orders were passed by the Regulators or the Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

30. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY AFTER THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TILL THE DATE OF THIS REPORT:

Except as otherwise mentioned in this report, there are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relates and the date of this report.

There is no other change in the nature of business during the year under review.

31. OTHER DISCLOSURE:

• A Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report as required under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015 is not applicable to the Company as the same is applicable for top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization.

• Dividend Distribution Policy as required under Regulation 43A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements Regulation, 2015 is not applicable to the Company.

• There were no proceedings, either filed by the Company or against the Company, pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as amended, before the National Company Law

Tribunal or other Courts as of 31 March, 2024.

• During the year, there were no transactions requiring disclosure or reporting in respect of matters relating to:

a) issue of equity shares with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

b) issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme;

c) raising of funds through preferential allotment or qualified institutional placement;

d) instance of one-time settlement with any bank or financial institution.

APPRECIATION:

The Directors place on record their appreciation for the exemplary contribution made by the employees of the Company at all levels. Their dedicated efforts and enthusiasm have been pivotal to the Companys growth.

The Board would also like to express sincere appreciation for the continued support from Depositories, Depository Participants, Bankers, Registrars & Transfer Agents, Distributors & Agents, Central and State Governments and other Regulatory Bodies, business associates & other service providers and the Shareholders who have always supported and helped the Company to achieve its objectives.