Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve sub-division / split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a Face Value of ? 10/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors.

Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds through Private Placement and/or any other means. Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the approval of Fund Raising by the issuance of Equity Shares and Convertible warrants on Preferential Allotment basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and half Year ended 30 September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Intimation of appointment of Additional Independent Directors at the Board Meeting held on September 3, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 for approval of Un-Audited Financials for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 27 May 2024

Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for approval of Audited Financials for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 22 May 2024

Intimation of Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024