Candour Techtex Ltd Board Meeting

113.9
(1.06%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Candour Techtex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve sub-division / split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a Face Value of ? 10/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors.
Board Meeting10 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds through Private Placement and/or any other means. Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the approval of Fund Raising by the issuance of Equity Shares and Convertible warrants on Preferential Allotment basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and half Year ended 30 September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Intimation of appointment of Additional Independent Directors at the Board Meeting held on September 3, 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 for approval of Un-Audited Financials for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202427 May 2024
Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for approval of Audited Financials for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202422 May 2024
Intimation of Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Candour Techtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Reports to be issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 13, 2024 for the consideration and approval of un-audited Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

