INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of Capital First Limited

Report on the standalone financial statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Capital First Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements,including significantaccounting policies and other explanatory information. summaryofthe

Managements responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys

Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We are also responsible to conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in the auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify the opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of the auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2018, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Other matter

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2017 as included in these standalone financial statements have been audited by the predecessor auditor who had audited the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017. The report of the predecessor auditor on the comparative financial information dated 10 May 2017 expressed an unmodified opinion. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses - Refer Note 40 to the standalone financial statements; iii. During the year, there were no amounts which were required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund; and iv. The disclosures in the standalone financial statements regarding holdings as well as dealings in specified bank notes during the period from 8 November 2016 to 30 December 2016 have not been made since they do not pertain to the financial year ended 31 March 2018. However amounts as appearing in the audited standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 have been disclosed.

For B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 101248W/W-100022 Manoj Kumar Vijai Place : Mumbai Partner Date : May 04, 2018 Membership No: 046882

ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report - 31 March 2018

(Referred to under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets have not been physically verified by management during the year. The Company has a regular programme of physical verificationof its fixed assets by which all the fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verificationis reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.Nomaterialdiscrepancieswerenoticedonsuchverification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. ii. The Company is in the business of lending and consequently, does not hold any inventory. Accordingly paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.companies,firms, Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities granted. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. Therefore, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the services rendered by the Company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, service tax, good and services tax, employee state insurance, sales tax, value added tax and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of customs duty, excise duty and cess. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income-tax, service tax, good and services tax, employee state insurance, sales tax, value added tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues have not been deposited by the Company on account of any disputes.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( Rs. In Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 31.26 AY 2008-09 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 160.54 AY 2009-10 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 111.72 AY 2010-11 CIT(A)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of outstanding dues to financial institution, bank, government or debenture holder during the year. ix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the term loans taken by the Company have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised. During the year, there were no money raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer. x. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the

Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is registered, as required, under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report 31 March 2018

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Capital First Limited (the "Company") as of 31 March 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial internal financial control over financial reporting may become compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.