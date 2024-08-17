iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Capital First Ltd Merged Share Price

587.2
(-0.89%)
Dec 27, 2018|03:59:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Capital First Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

598

Prev. Close

592.45

Turnover(Lac.)

30,567.15

Day's High

599.85

Day's Low

583.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,817.54

P/E

16.63

EPS

35.33

Divi. Yield

0.48

Capital First Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Capital First Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Capital First Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.52%

Foreign: 35.52%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 30.43%

Institutions: 30.43%

Non-Institutions: 34.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Capital First Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

99.01

97.42

91.39

90.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,451

2,139.79

1,568.36

1,448.27

Net Worth

2,550.01

2,237.21

1,659.75

1,539.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,358.91

1,788.54

1,751.62

-1,000.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

3,770.62

2,772.87

1,882.24

1,424.42

1,059.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,770.62

2,772.87

1,882.24

1,424.42

1,059.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

5.82

15.04

7.5

Other Income

41.43

27.99

1.02

7.11

3.11

View Annually Results

Capital First Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Capital First Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

V Vaidyanathan

Independent Director

N C Singhal

Director

Vishal Mahadevia

Company Secretary

Satish Gaikwad

Independent Director

M S Sundara Rajan

Independent Director

Hemang Raja

Independent Director

Dinesh Kanabar

Director

Narendra Ostawal

Independent Director

Brinda Jagirdar

Director

Apul Nayyar

Director

Nihal Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Capital First Ltd Merged

Summary

Capital First was formed in 2012 as a result of a Management Buyout of an existing NBFC. The promoter of the company is the highly reputed Global Private Equity Fund, Warburg Pincus, United States of America, with Capital of USD 45 billion (Rs. 2,49,819 Crores). Capital First is listed on NSE and BSE, and has a record of consistent growth & profitability.In September 2012, Warburg Pincus acquired 70% stake in the company for Rs. 810 Crores, including fresh investment of Rs. 100 Crores into the company which was the largest FDI in India in financial services in 2012-13. Warburg Pincus is a leading and highly reputed global private equity firm. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus is among the largest Private Equity firms in the world, and highly renowned for corporate governance. In India, Warburg Pincus has supported and built large and reputed corporations like HDFC Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Bharti Tele-ventures Limited and Ambuja Cements Ltd. In November 2012, the long term credit rating of the Company changed to AA+ from the existing AA- by leading credit rating agencies which recognize the experienced management team, strong business model, strong controls and processes, high credit quality, conservative asset liability management with no tenor mismatches and strong promoters in the Company.During May 2013, Capital First Home Finance Pvt. Limited (CFHFPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital First Limited (CFL), received the Housing Finance Company (HFC) License f
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Capital First Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.