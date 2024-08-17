Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹598
Prev. Close₹592.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹30,567.15
Day's High₹599.85
Day's Low₹583.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,817.54
P/E16.63
EPS35.33
Divi. Yield0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
99.01
97.42
91.39
90.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,451
2,139.79
1,568.36
1,448.27
Net Worth
2,550.01
2,237.21
1,659.75
1,539.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1,358.91
1,788.54
1,751.62
-1,000.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
3,770.62
2,772.87
1,882.24
1,424.42
1,059.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,770.62
2,772.87
1,882.24
1,424.42
1,059.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
5.82
15.04
7.5
Other Income
41.43
27.99
1.02
7.11
3.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
V Vaidyanathan
Independent Director
N C Singhal
Director
Vishal Mahadevia
Company Secretary
Satish Gaikwad
Independent Director
M S Sundara Rajan
Independent Director
Hemang Raja
Independent Director
Dinesh Kanabar
Director
Narendra Ostawal
Independent Director
Brinda Jagirdar
Director
Apul Nayyar
Director
Nihal Desai
Reports by Capital First Ltd Merged
Summary
Capital First was formed in 2012 as a result of a Management Buyout of an existing NBFC. The promoter of the company is the highly reputed Global Private Equity Fund, Warburg Pincus, United States of America, with Capital of USD 45 billion (Rs. 2,49,819 Crores). Capital First is listed on NSE and BSE, and has a record of consistent growth & profitability.In September 2012, Warburg Pincus acquired 70% stake in the company for Rs. 810 Crores, including fresh investment of Rs. 100 Crores into the company which was the largest FDI in India in financial services in 2012-13. Warburg Pincus is a leading and highly reputed global private equity firm. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus is among the largest Private Equity firms in the world, and highly renowned for corporate governance. In India, Warburg Pincus has supported and built large and reputed corporations like HDFC Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Bharti Tele-ventures Limited and Ambuja Cements Ltd. In November 2012, the long term credit rating of the Company changed to AA+ from the existing AA- by leading credit rating agencies which recognize the experienced management team, strong business model, strong controls and processes, high credit quality, conservative asset liability management with no tenor mismatches and strong promoters in the Company.During May 2013, Capital First Home Finance Pvt. Limited (CFHFPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital First Limited (CFL), received the Housing Finance Company (HFC) License
