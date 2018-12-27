iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Capital First Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

587.2
(-0.89%)
Dec 27, 2018|03:59:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Capital First Ltd Merged

Capital First Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,358.91

1,788.54

1,751.62

-1,000.76

Other operating items

Operating

1,358.91

1,788.54

1,751.62

-1,000.76

Capital expenditure

45.76

45.7

18.58

-0.25

Free cash flow

1,404.67

1,834.24

1,770.2

-1,001.01

Equity raised

4,620.09

3,739.8

3,038.94

2,530.91

Investing

234.88

65.56

45.41

-217.96

Financing

10,135.97

4,617.02

4,858.96

778.77

Dividends paid

27.71

25.32

21.9

20.02

Net in cash

16,423.32

10,281.95

9,735.41

2,110.73

Capital First Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Capital First Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.