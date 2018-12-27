Capital First Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
99.01
97.42
91.39
90.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,451
2,139.79
1,568.36
1,448.27
Net Worth
2,550.01
2,237.21
1,659.75
1,539.25
Minority Interest
Debt
19,732.89
13,551.84
11,587.16
8,213.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
74.11
41.03
Total Liabilities
22,282.9
15,789.05
13,321.02
9,793.72
Fixed Assets
95.28
64.64
29.24
19.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
554.6
319.72
254.16
208.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
87.59
69.13
128.47
83.5
Networking Capital
6,813.75
5,045.78
3,837.24
2,248
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
67.22
61.53
26.68
10.08
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
8,445.26
6,129.55
4,596.1
2,830.78
Sundry Creditors
-310.56
-175.09
-122.18
-80.59
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1,388.17
-970.21
-663.36
-512.27
Cash
1,179.39
1,520.49
1,034.7
1,019.42
Total Assets
8,730.61
7,019.76
5,283.81
3,578.76
