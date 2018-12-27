iifl-logo-icon 1
Capital First Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

Dec 27, 2018

Capital First Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

35.52%

35.53%

35.55%

35.58%

35.96%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

30.43%

32.28%

35.11%

36.38%

37.44%

Non-Institutions

34.04%

32.18%

29.33%

28.03%

26.58%

Total Non-Promoter

64.47%

64.46%

64.44%

64.41%

64.03%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.52%

Foreign: 35.52%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 30.43%

Institutions: 30.43%

Non-Institutions: 34.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

