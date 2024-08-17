Capital First Ltd Merged Summary

Capital First was formed in 2012 as a result of a Management Buyout of an existing NBFC. The promoter of the company is the highly reputed Global Private Equity Fund, Warburg Pincus, United States of America, with Capital of USD 45 billion (Rs. 2,49,819 Crores). Capital First is listed on NSE and BSE, and has a record of consistent growth & profitability.In September 2012, Warburg Pincus acquired 70% stake in the company for Rs. 810 Crores, including fresh investment of Rs. 100 Crores into the company which was the largest FDI in India in financial services in 2012-13. Warburg Pincus is a leading and highly reputed global private equity firm. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus is among the largest Private Equity firms in the world, and highly renowned for corporate governance. In India, Warburg Pincus has supported and built large and reputed corporations like HDFC Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Bharti Tele-ventures Limited and Ambuja Cements Ltd. In November 2012, the long term credit rating of the Company changed to AA+ from the existing AA- by leading credit rating agencies which recognize the experienced management team, strong business model, strong controls and processes, high credit quality, conservative asset liability management with no tenor mismatches and strong promoters in the Company.During May 2013, Capital First Home Finance Pvt. Limited (CFHFPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital First Limited (CFL), received the Housing Finance Company (HFC) License from National Housing Bank (NHB). CFHFPL is now operating as an HFC and growing its housing finance assets gradually.In September 2013, CFL decided to close its broking business including securities broking, commodities broking and property services to focus on the core lending business focusing on the retail finance. The Company has completed the winding up of the operations related to the broking business and is in the process of surrendering its broking licenses. Following the first round of investment, Warburg Pincus further infused an additional equity of Rs. 128 Crores of Tier I capital in March 2014 to further the growth plans of the company. Additionally, in March 2014, another marquee and highly reputed name of the Financial Services world, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited from the HDFC group, have infused Rs. 50 Crores which again contribute to the Tier-I capital. HDFC Life is a leading life insurance company in India, having its registered office at Mumbai 400 011. HDFC Limited, which owns 72.37% of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd, is a leading and reputed Housing finance institution in India.During FY13 and FY14, the Company scaled up all the MSME and retail finance businesses and the Asset Under Management (AUM) cross Rs. 10,000 Cr in the first quarter of FY15. The no of customers financed since inception also crossed the figure of 1.0 million during this time.