The Members of Capital India Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Capital India Finance

Limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the ‘standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind As) and other accounting principles generally accepted in

India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit,total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the

Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilledthe responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial

Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Sr. No. Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Expected Credit Loss (ECL) on Loans and Advances Our Audit Approach: As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of loan assets measured at amortized cost, aggregated INR 87,208.53 Lakhs (net of allowance of ECL of INR 1,914.21 Lakhs) constituting approximately 70% of the Companys total assets. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: The estimation of ECL financialinstruments on involves significant judgement and estimates. As part of our risk assessment, we determined that the allowance for ECL on loan assets has a high degree of estimation uncertainty, with a potential range of reasonable outcomes for the financial statements. a) testing the design and effectiveness of internal controls over the following: The elements of estimating ECL which involved increased level of audit focus are the following: key controls over the completeness and accuracy of the key inputs, data and assumptions into the Ind AS 109 impairment models. a) Data inputs - The application of ECL model requires several data inputs. key controls over the application of the staging criteria consistent with the definitions applied in accordance with the policy approved by the Board of Directors including the appropriateness of the qualitative factors. b) Model estimations – Inherently judgemental models are used to estimate ECL which involves determining Probabilities of Default ("PD"), Loss Given Default ("LGD"), and Exposures at Default ("EAD"). The PD and the LGD are the key drivers of estimation complexity in the ECL and as a result are considered the most significant judgmental aspect of the Companys modelling approach. managements controls over authorisation and calculation of post model adjustments and management overlays to the output of the ECL model. c) Qualitative and quantitative factors used in staging the loan assets measured at amortized cost. b) Also, for a sample of ECL allowance on loan assets tested: we test checked over key inputs, data and assumptions impacting ECL calculations to assess the completeness, accuracy and relevance of data; and d) Economic scenarios Ind AS 109 requires the Company to measure ECLs on an unbiased in forward-looking basis reflecting a range of future economic conditions. Significant management judgement is applied in determining the economic scenarios used and the probability weights applied to them. we tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances by using the same input data used by the Company. e) Adjustments to model driven ECL results to address emerging trends. c) evaluated the adequacy of the adjustment after stressing the inputs used in determining the output as per the ECL Model, including management overlays. Refer Note 6 of the Standalone Financial Statements. d) evaluated the management judgement, governance processandreviewcontrolsanddiscussedtheprocess and assumptions for identification of provisioning for ECL on loans with senior management including Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Credit and Risk. e) assessed the updated model methodology by evaluating the changes for models which were changed or updated during the year. f) assessed the disclosures included in the Financial Statements in respect of expected credit losses. 2. Information Technology (IT) Systems and Controls Our Audit Approach: The Companys key financial information is highly dependent on the automated controls over the Companys information systems, such that there exists a risk that gaps in the IT general control environment could result in a misstatement of the financial accounting and reporting records. Accordingly, we have considered user access management, segregation of duties and controls over system change over key financial accounting and reporting systems, as a key audit matter. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: General IT controls design, observation and operation: tested key controls operating over the information technology in relation to financial information, including system access and system change management, program development and computer operations. User access controls operation: obtained managements evaluation of the access rights granted to applications relevant to financial accounting and reporting systems and tested resolution of a sample of expectations. assessed the operating effectiveness of controls over granting, removal and appropriateness of access rights. tested the design and operating automated controls critical to financial accounting and reporting. tested the design and operating effectiveness of compensating controls for any identified deficiencies and where necessary, extended the scope of our substantive audit procedure. considered the reports issued by the professional consultants with respect to Information Systems (IS) Audit and IT Infrastructure of the Company.

4. Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements, and our auditors report thereon. controls, that Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind

AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)

Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance were of adequate internal financial operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements,

Companys Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: of i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial

Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial financialstatements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast

Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone

Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the

Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the

Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the

Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in; (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements in the

Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficienciesin internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

financial From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public controlswith disclosure referencetothe about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements i. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a doubtonthe statementonthemattersspecifiedin paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ii. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the

Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone

Statement of Cash Flow and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we request you to refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance of provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone Refer Note 33 to financial the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons identified or entities in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 50 to Standalone

Financial Statements);

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other personsorentitiesidentified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 50 to Standalone

Financial Statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 30 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of

Directors of the Company has proposed for the year which is subject final to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which include test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 302049E Milind Agal Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 123314 Date: May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24123314BKBZVQ2443

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the

Standalone Financial Statements of Capital India Finance Limited

Referred to in paragraph [7(i)] under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

Referred to in paragraph [7(i)] under Report on Other

According to the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Intangible Assets.

b) As per information and explanations given to us the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency tion is reasonable having regard to the verifica of size of the operations of the Company and on the basis of explanations received no material discrepancies were noticed during the verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company does not have any immovable property.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or is pending against the Company during the year for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company is primarily engaged in lending business. Accordingly, it does not hold any inventories. Thus paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Basis the information and explanation provided to us and basis our audit procedures undertaken, we have not come across any difference between the submitted in the quarterly returns / statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions when compared with the books of account and other relevant information provided by the Company.

(iii) a) The Company is primarily engaged in lending activities and hence reporting under paragraph

3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) Considering that the Company is a Non – Banking

Finance Company, the investments made, security given, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of the loans given and advances in the nature of loans, the Company has stipulated the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest. However, given the nature of business of the Company being a Non – Banking Finance

Company, there are some cases during the year and as at March 31, 2024 wherein the amounts were overdue vis-?-vis stipulated terms.

d) In respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days (including NPAs) as at the Balance

Sheet date except for the following cases as on

March 31, 2024:

Number of Cases Principal Amount Overdue Interest Amount Overdue Total Amount Dues 1,699 1,574.67 190.91 1,765.58

Further, basis discussions with the management and representation given by the management, we understand that the reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest.

e) The Company is engaged primarily in lending activities and hence reporting under paragraph

3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) Basis the information and explanations provided to us, we did not come across loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Thus, reporting under paragraph 3(iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Section 185 is not applicable to Non Banking

Finance Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with Section 186 of the Act.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company being NBFC ND-SI registered with RBI, has not accepted any deposit during the year. Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of Statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, cess and other material statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there are no dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, Income Tax and goods and services tax that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) Basis the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds.

financial d) On overall examination of the statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis do not seem to have used during the year for long-term purposes.

financial e) On overall examination of the statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of subsidiaries and associates.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associates.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, there have been no instances of fraud on or by the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT- under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related institution or parties are in compliance with section 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have taken into consideration, the internal audit reports for the period under audit issued to the Company till the date while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in section

192 of the Act. Thus, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934 as Authorized Dealer

II and the registration has been obtained.

b) The Company is a registered Non Banking

Finance Company and holds a valid

Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company

(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the

Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is one CIC in the Group, Capital India Corp Private Limited ("CICPL"), which is registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, as prescribed clause (xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the

Company as and when they fall due. of

(xx) (a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount on account of ongoing projects or other than ongoing projects for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which is required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 302049E Milind Agal Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 123314 Date:liabilities, other information May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24123314BKBZVQ2443

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the

Standalone Financial Statements of Capital India Finance Limited

Referred to in paragraph [7(ii)(f)] under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone

Financial Statements of Capital India Finance Limited

("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. t and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit sufficie

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India" (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note and the StandardsonAuditingasspecified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls overfinancialreporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of thefinancial internal controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financialreporting included obtaining an understanding of assessing internal financial the risk that a materialweaknessexists,andtestingand control over financial reporting may evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is

opinion on the Companysinternalfinancialcontrols system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys financialcontrol overinternal financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparationoffinancialstatements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; under the Act.

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls systemover financial reportingandsuchinternal controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the criteria for internal financial

Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance

Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.