Capital India Finance Ltd Share Price

183.9
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open185.5
  • Day's High189
  • 52 Wk High278.4
  • Prev. Close187.45
  • Day's Low182.1
  • 52 Wk Low 97.55
  • Turnover (lac)11.09
  • P/E90.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value79.12
  • EPS2.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,429.53
  • Div. Yield0.05
No Records Found

Capital India Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

185.5

Prev. Close

187.45

Turnover(Lac.)

11.09

Day's High

189

Day's Low

182.1

52 Week's High

278.4

52 Week's Low

97.55

Book Value

79.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,429.53

P/E

90.12

EPS

2.08

Divi. Yield

0.05

Capital India Finance Ltd Corporate Action

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

Capital India Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Capital India Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.03%

Non-Promoter- 26.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Capital India Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

77.73

77.73

77.73

77.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

528.81

507.69

493.11

481.38

Net Worth

606.54

585.42

570.84

559.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

46.23

-78.34

38.23

14.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

677.09

644.83

524.96

314.11

178.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

677.09

644.83

524.96

314.11

178.93

Other Operating Income

7.53

6.69

4.92

4.28

0.32

Other Income

18.21

5.42

2.21

0.01

0.02

Capital India Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Capital India Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vinod Somani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yogendra Pal Singh

Managing Director

KESHAV PORWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subhash Chander Kalia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rashmi Pauzdar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dalbir Singh Suhag

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jyuthika Mahendra Jivani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachit Malhotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Capital India Finance Ltd

Summary

Capital India Finance Limited (Formerly known as Bhilwara Tex-fin Limited) was incorporated on 16 November 1994. The Company has received a Certificate of Registration dated 30th August 2017 from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFC) without accepting public deposits. The Company primarily focuses on two business segments comprising of Mid Corporate and Emerging Corporate / Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) for its financing activities.The Company is a professionally managed finance company with registered office in Delhi and Corporate office in Mumbai. It focuses on being a partner credit institution and provides customised financial solutions to Indian corporate and enterprises for their growth and working capital requirements. It has an in-house team of experts to evaluate, value and estimate marketability of all kinds of assets. The product portfolio of the Company primarily consists of Working Capital Loan, Project Finance, Loan Against Property, Project Finance - Real Estate and Structured Finance.Main objects of the Company are to provide financial services of all kinds, including fund based financial services and to carry on business, profession or vocation of acting as consultants, advisors for all matters.During the year 2012-13, the Company was originally registered as Non- Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India; Branch Jaipur under Registration No.-10-00047 dated 24th March 1998. In order
Company FAQs

What is the Capital India Finance Ltd share price today?

The Capital India Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹183.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Capital India Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capital India Finance Ltd is ₹1429.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Capital India Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Capital India Finance Ltd is 90.12 and 2.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Capital India Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capital India Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capital India Finance Ltd is ₹97.55 and ₹278.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Capital India Finance Ltd?

Capital India Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.20%, 3 Years at 15.03%, 1 Year at 45.88%, 6 Month at 78.52%, 3 Month at 29.23% and 1 Month at -0.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Capital India Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Capital India Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Capital India Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

