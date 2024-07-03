Summary

Capital India Finance Limited (Formerly known as Bhilwara Tex-fin Limited) was incorporated on 16 November 1994. The Company has received a Certificate of Registration dated 30th August 2017 from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFC) without accepting public deposits. The Company primarily focuses on two business segments comprising of Mid Corporate and Emerging Corporate / Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) for its financing activities.The Company is a professionally managed finance company with registered office in Delhi and Corporate office in Mumbai. It focuses on being a partner credit institution and provides customised financial solutions to Indian corporate and enterprises for their growth and working capital requirements. It has an in-house team of experts to evaluate, value and estimate marketability of all kinds of assets. The product portfolio of the Company primarily consists of Working Capital Loan, Project Finance, Loan Against Property, Project Finance - Real Estate and Structured Finance.Main objects of the Company are to provide financial services of all kinds, including fund based financial services and to carry on business, profession or vocation of acting as consultants, advisors for all matters.During the year 2012-13, the Company was originally registered as Non- Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India; Branch Jaipur under Registration No.-10-00047 dated 24th March 1998. In order

