SectorFinance
Open₹185.5
Prev. Close₹187.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.09
Day's High₹189
Day's Low₹182.1
52 Week's High₹278.4
52 Week's Low₹97.55
Book Value₹79.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,429.53
P/E90.12
EPS2.08
Divi. Yield0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.73
77.73
77.73
77.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
528.81
507.69
493.11
481.38
Net Worth
606.54
585.42
570.84
559.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
46.23
-78.34
38.23
14.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
677.09
644.83
524.96
314.11
178.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
677.09
644.83
524.96
314.11
178.93
Other Operating Income
7.53
6.69
4.92
4.28
0.32
Other Income
18.21
5.42
2.21
0.01
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vinod Somani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yogendra Pal Singh
Managing Director
KESHAV PORWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subhash Chander Kalia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rashmi Pauzdar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dalbir Singh Suhag
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jyuthika Mahendra Jivani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachit Malhotra
Reports by Capital India Finance Ltd
Summary
Capital India Finance Limited (Formerly known as Bhilwara Tex-fin Limited) was incorporated on 16 November 1994. The Company has received a Certificate of Registration dated 30th August 2017 from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFC) without accepting public deposits. The Company primarily focuses on two business segments comprising of Mid Corporate and Emerging Corporate / Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) for its financing activities.The Company is a professionally managed finance company with registered office in Delhi and Corporate office in Mumbai. It focuses on being a partner credit institution and provides customised financial solutions to Indian corporate and enterprises for their growth and working capital requirements. It has an in-house team of experts to evaluate, value and estimate marketability of all kinds of assets. The product portfolio of the Company primarily consists of Working Capital Loan, Project Finance, Loan Against Property, Project Finance - Real Estate and Structured Finance.Main objects of the Company are to provide financial services of all kinds, including fund based financial services and to carry on business, profession or vocation of acting as consultants, advisors for all matters.During the year 2012-13, the Company was originally registered as Non- Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India; Branch Jaipur under Registration No.-10-00047 dated 24th March 1998. In order
Read More
The Capital India Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹183.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capital India Finance Ltd is ₹1429.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Capital India Finance Ltd is 90.12 and 2.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capital India Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capital India Finance Ltd is ₹97.55 and ₹278.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Capital India Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.20%, 3 Years at 15.03%, 1 Year at 45.88%, 6 Month at 78.52%, 3 Month at 29.23% and 1 Month at -0.24%.
