Capital India Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
510.27
485.4
373.44
101.93
84.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
510.27
485.4
373.44
101.93
84.46
Other Operating Income
5.33
4.53
3.87
1.94
2.34
Other Income
15.21
5.57
0.32
0.07
0.02
Total Income
530.81
495.5
377.63
103.94
86.82
Total Expenditure
424.82
480.97
343.67
59.05
42.02
PBIDT
105.98
14.53
33.96
44.89
44.8
Interest
79.57
58.59
34.72
15.85
11.42
PBDT
26.41
-44.06
-0.76
29.03
33.37
Depreciation
22.91
18.62
15.05
10.58
8.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.77
4.24
3.45
6.25
10.58
Deferred Tax
0.37
-3.78
1.18
0.48
-1.34
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.63
-63.14
-20.44
11.72
15.56
Minority Interest After NP
-13.46
-33.25
-15.36
-2.34
-2.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.83
-29.89
-5.08
14.06
17.63
Extra-ordinary Items
4.18
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.65
-29.89
-5.08
14.06
17.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.39
-3.84
-0.65
1.81
2.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
77.73
77.73
77.73
77.73
77.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.76
2.99
9.09
44.04
53.04
PBDTM(%)
5.17
-9.07
-0.2
28.48
39.5
PATM(%)
-0.51
-13
-5.47
11.49
18.42
