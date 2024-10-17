|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.1
|1
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend The Board considered and recommended final dividend for an amount of INR 0.10 (Indian Rupee Ten paisa only) per equity share of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, i.e. 1% (one percent), for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.