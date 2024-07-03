Capital India Finance Ltd Summary

Capital India Finance Limited (Formerly known as Bhilwara Tex-fin Limited) was incorporated on 16 November 1994. The Company has received a Certificate of Registration dated 30th August 2017 from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFC) without accepting public deposits. The Company primarily focuses on two business segments comprising of Mid Corporate and Emerging Corporate / Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) for its financing activities.The Company is a professionally managed finance company with registered office in Delhi and Corporate office in Mumbai. It focuses on being a partner credit institution and provides customised financial solutions to Indian corporate and enterprises for their growth and working capital requirements. It has an in-house team of experts to evaluate, value and estimate marketability of all kinds of assets. The product portfolio of the Company primarily consists of Working Capital Loan, Project Finance, Loan Against Property, Project Finance - Real Estate and Structured Finance.Main objects of the Company are to provide financial services of all kinds, including fund based financial services and to carry on business, profession or vocation of acting as consultants, advisors for all matters.During the year 2012-13, the Company was originally registered as Non- Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India; Branch Jaipur under Registration No.-10-00047 dated 24th March 1998. In order to give effect of change of registered office of the Company from State of Rajasthan to NCT of Delhi and on request of the Company, the Reserve Bank of India, Branch- New Delhi, has issued a fresh Certificate of Registration No. B-I4.03278 dated 6th day of June 2013 in lieu of old CoR No. 10-00047 dated 24th March 1998.During the year 2014-15, the company was engaged in carrying on the business as Non -Banking Financial Company without accepting public deposit for which the Certificate of Registration has been obtained from the Department of Non-Banking Supervision, Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi.During the period 2017-18, the name of the Company was changed from Bhilwara Tex - Fin Limited to Capital India Finance Limited. Further, the Companys entire Management and Control was changed during the year 2017-18 as Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd, erstwhile promoters of the Company had divested their stake in favor of Capital India Corp LLP by adhering to procedure laid down under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, RBI Master Directions for NBFCs and all other applicable laws.During the year 2017-18, the Company was engaged into the business of financing and doing investments as Non -Banking Financial Company without accepting public deposit for which the Certificate of Registration was obtained from the Department of Non-Banking Supervision, Reserve Bank of India. The Company had provided / taken inter-corporate loans and investments in ordinary course of business.During the year 2017-18, the company made following material changes and commitments affecting its financial position:1. The Company changed the name of Company from Bhilwara Tex-Fin Ltd to Capital India Finance Ltd. the same has been approved by shareholders through Postal Ballot on January 27, 2017. Company received the fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana for the same.2. The Company shifted its registered office from 129, Transport Centre, New Rohtak Road, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi - 110035 to 2nd Floor, DLF Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi - 110001 on December 20, 2017.3. The Company had undergone change of management, which had been duly approved by the appropriate stakeholders and authorities, which include the approval of Reserve Bank of India and Securities Exchange Board of India.4. The Company had during the year under review proposed an issue of securities on Rights basis but the same was withdrawn on April 25, 2018.5. The Company incorporated five wholly owned subsidiaries namely: a. Capital India Home Loans Limited b. Capital India Wealth Management Private Limited c. Capital India Asset Management Private Limited d. CIFL Holdings Private Limited e. CIFL Investment Manager Private Limited.During the Financial year 2020-21, the Company was granted Authorised Dealer Category - II License to carry out foreign exchange services by Reserve Bank of India.In 2021-22, Rapipay Fintech Holding Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary company of the Company since it got amalgamated with the Company in 2021. In terms of the said Scheme, Company issued and alloted t to each of the shareholders of Rapipay Fintech Holding Private Limited 9446 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for every 10,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholder of Rapipay Fintech Private Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation and hence 88,46,273 equity shares were issued to the Company.