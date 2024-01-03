iifl-logo-icon 1
Capital Infra Trust Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

346.81

337.01

313.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

772.2

646.52

184.25

Net Worth

1,119.01

983.53

497.35

Minority Interest

Debt

3,203.96

2,656.66

1,631.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

160.47

171.09

40.3

Total Liabilities

4,483.44

3,811.28

2,169.45

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

14.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.27

0.06

0.68

Networking Capital

4,351.39

3,772.06

2,094.35

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

66.97

109.81

19.54

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4,525.88

4,134.32

2,408.83

Sundry Creditors

-158.67

-349.69

-285.41

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-82.79

-122.38

-48.61

Cash

130.78

39.15

60.22

Total Assets

4,483.44

3,811.27

2,169.46

