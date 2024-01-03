Capital Infra Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
346.81
337.01
313.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
772.2
646.52
184.25
Net Worth
1,119.01
983.53
497.35
Minority Interest
Debt
3,203.96
2,656.66
1,631.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
160.47
171.09
40.3
Total Liabilities
4,483.44
3,811.28
2,169.45
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
14.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.27
0.06
0.68
Networking Capital
4,351.39
3,772.06
2,094.35
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
66.97
109.81
19.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4,525.88
4,134.32
2,408.83
Sundry Creditors
-158.67
-349.69
-285.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-82.79
-122.38
-48.61
Cash
130.78
39.15
60.22
Total Assets
4,483.44
3,811.27
2,169.46
