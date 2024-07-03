Capital Trade Links Ltd Summary

Capital Trade Link Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), holding a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 19 November, 2001, domiciled in India and was incorporated on December 12, 1984. The Company is engaged into business advancing loans and financing. The Company offers credit facilities to individuals and business clients in low, medium and high range. It further offers business loans, loans against property and fulfills working capital requirement, among others, of its individual, partnership firms, entrepreneurs, body corporate/ business clients and other legal entities. It also offers various products and services, which include venture capital, equity financing, personal loan and secured loan. It also provides advisory services to investee. The Company generates funds from market financial resources. But to grow the business, the Company has raised credit facility from the banks. During the year 2017-18, the loans were given for purchase of E-Rickshaw, Personal Loans, Business Loan, SME Loan, Two-Wheeler Loan and Loan against Property.During the Financial Year 2018-19, E-Rickshaw financing became major contributor to the revenue of the Company.In 2023, the Company diversified its funding sources by adding 7 new lenders including the leading PSU Bank i.e. State Bank of India , taking the total lender count to 21 as of March, 2023. New lenders in FY 2023 included- Faridabad Paper Mills Pvt Ltd, Goyal Achal Sampatti Vikas and Niyojan Nigam Limited, Pro Fin Capital Services Limited, Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited, SIIA Advisory Private Limited, SKAEL Enterprises Private Limited.