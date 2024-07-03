Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹53
Prev. Close₹52.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.04
Day's High₹53
Day's Low₹50.55
52 Week's High₹65.64
52 Week's Low₹32.51
Book Value₹10.97
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)329.37
P/E34.26
EPS1.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.35
10.54
6.1
7.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.7
28
25.5
16.66
Net Worth
55.05
38.54
31.6
23.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
-22.33
5.96
-6.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Amar Nath
Whole-time Director
Vinay Kumar
Director
Krishan Kumar
Independent Director
ASHISH KAPOOR
Independent Director
Mahendra Sharma
Independent Director
Anil Aggarwal
Company Secretary
ANUPRIYA OJHA
Reports by Capital Trade Links Ltd
Summary
Capital Trade Link Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), holding a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 19 November, 2001, domiciled in India and was incorporated on December 12, 1984. The Company is engaged into business advancing loans and financing. The Company offers credit facilities to individuals and business clients in low, medium and high range. It further offers business loans, loans against property and fulfills working capital requirement, among others, of its individual, partnership firms, entrepreneurs, body corporate/ business clients and other legal entities. It also offers various products and services, which include venture capital, equity financing, personal loan and secured loan. It also provides advisory services to investee. The Company generates funds from market financial resources. But to grow the business, the Company has raised credit facility from the banks. During the year 2017-18, the loans were given for purchase of E-Rickshaw, Personal Loans, Business Loan, SME Loan, Two-Wheeler Loan and Loan against Property.During the Financial Year 2018-19, E-Rickshaw financing became major contributor to the revenue of the Company.In 2023, the Company diversified its funding sources by adding 7 new lenders including the leading PSU Bank i.e. State Bank of India , taking the total lender count to 21 as of March, 2023. New lenders in FY 2023 included- Faridabad Paper Mills Pvt Ltd, Goyal Achal Sampatti Vikas and Ni
The Capital Trade Links Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capital Trade Links Ltd is ₹329.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Capital Trade Links Ltd is 34.26 and 4.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capital Trade Links Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capital Trade Links Ltd is ₹32.51 and ₹65.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Capital Trade Links Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.19%, 3 Years at 57.06%, 1 Year at 44.64%, 6 Month at -1.10%, 3 Month at -1.85% and 1 Month at 19.78%.
