iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Capital Trade Links Ltd Share Price

51.16
(-1.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:33:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open53
  • Day's High53
  • 52 Wk High65.64
  • Prev. Close52.07
  • Day's Low50.55
  • 52 Wk Low 32.51
  • Turnover (lac)1.04
  • P/E34.26
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value10.97
  • EPS1.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)329.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Capital Trade Links Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

53

Prev. Close

52.07

Turnover(Lac.)

1.04

Day's High

53

Day's Low

50.55

52 Week's High

65.64

52 Week's Low

32.51

Book Value

10.97

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

329.37

P/E

34.26

EPS

1.52

Divi. Yield

0

Capital Trade Links Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Capital Trade Links Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Capital Trade Links Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:52 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.24%

Non-Promoter- 61.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Capital Trade Links Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.35

10.54

6.1

7.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.7

28

25.5

16.66

Net Worth

55.05

38.54

31.6

23.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.16

-22.33

5.96

-6.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Capital Trade Links Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Capital Trade Links Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Amar Nath

Whole-time Director

Vinay Kumar

Director

Krishan Kumar

Independent Director

ASHISH KAPOOR

Independent Director

Mahendra Sharma

Independent Director

Anil Aggarwal

Company Secretary

ANUPRIYA OJHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Capital Trade Links Ltd

Summary

Capital Trade Link Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), holding a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 19 November, 2001, domiciled in India and was incorporated on December 12, 1984. The Company is engaged into business advancing loans and financing. The Company offers credit facilities to individuals and business clients in low, medium and high range. It further offers business loans, loans against property and fulfills working capital requirement, among others, of its individual, partnership firms, entrepreneurs, body corporate/ business clients and other legal entities. It also offers various products and services, which include venture capital, equity financing, personal loan and secured loan. It also provides advisory services to investee. The Company generates funds from market financial resources. But to grow the business, the Company has raised credit facility from the banks. During the year 2017-18, the loans were given for purchase of E-Rickshaw, Personal Loans, Business Loan, SME Loan, Two-Wheeler Loan and Loan against Property.During the Financial Year 2018-19, E-Rickshaw financing became major contributor to the revenue of the Company.In 2023, the Company diversified its funding sources by adding 7 new lenders including the leading PSU Bank i.e. State Bank of India , taking the total lender count to 21 as of March, 2023. New lenders in FY 2023 included- Faridabad Paper Mills Pvt Ltd, Goyal Achal Sampatti Vikas and Ni
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Capital Trade Links Ltd share price today?

The Capital Trade Links Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Capital Trade Links Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capital Trade Links Ltd is ₹329.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Capital Trade Links Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Capital Trade Links Ltd is 34.26 and 4.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Capital Trade Links Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capital Trade Links Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capital Trade Links Ltd is ₹32.51 and ₹65.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Capital Trade Links Ltd?

Capital Trade Links Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.19%, 3 Years at 57.06%, 1 Year at 44.64%, 6 Month at -1.10%, 3 Month at -1.85% and 1 Month at 19.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Capital Trade Links Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Capital Trade Links Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Capital Trade Links Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.