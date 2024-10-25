Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Capital Trade Links Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended as on September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of directors at their meeting held today on October 25, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited Financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Allotment of 34,00,000 Equity share pursuant to the conversion of warrants.

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Capital Trade Links Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 16, 2024 (Other than Approval of Unaudited Financial Results) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results Capital Trade Links Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Capital Trade Links Limited informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06th May 2024 , inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Statutory Auditors Report thereon. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 06, 2024 , has inter alia considered and approved a. the Audited Standalone Financial Results together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2024, duly recommended by the Audit Committee in its meeting as enclosed. b. Auditors Report by Statutory Auditor. c. Declaration in respect of Audit Report with unmodified opinion under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024