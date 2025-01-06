Capital Trade Links Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
-22.33
5.96
-6.98
Other operating items
Operating
-0.16
-22.33
5.96
-6.98
Capital expenditure
0.13
0.03
0.03
0.05
Free cash flow
-0.02
-22.3
5.99
-6.93
Equity raised
35.44
28.29
21.53
20.15
Investing
0.19
-0.28
-2.43
2.72
Financing
16.94
7.79
11.93
13.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0.5
0.38
Net in cash
52.54
13.5
37.53
30.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.