Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 16, 2024 (Other than Approval of Unaudited Financial Results) Outcome of 39th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Tuesday, 13th day of August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Scrutinizers Report & Voting Result of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)