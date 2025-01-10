To the Members of

Capital Trust Limited

Report on the audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Capital Trust Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss, including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Expected Credit Loss (ECL) on Loans Company has total gross loans of Rs. 8693.54 Lakhs and allowance of ECL of Rs. 281.21 Lakhs as on March 31, 2024. We assessed areas of significant estimates and management judgement in line with principles under Ind AS; Impairment of its financial assets is provided using expected credit loss (ECL) approach under Ind AS 109. The ECL is measured at 12-month ECL for Stage 1 loan assets and at lifetime ECL for Stage 2 and Stage 3 loan assets. ECL is the product of the Probability of Default, Exposure at Default and Loss Given We compared the reasonableness of management assumptions in respect of recognition and measurement of financial instruments, allowance for expected credit losses etc. Default for each of the stages of loans. Significant judgment and assumption is required by the management in respect of We tested the ECL model, including assumptions and underlying computation. - Classification of financial assets where significant increase in credit risk; We tested assumptions used by the management in determining the overlay for macro-economic factors. - Statistics used to determine credit quality of loans; We assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the related presentation and disclosures in the accompanying financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and related RBI circulars and Resolution Framework; and - Estimation of losses We obtained written representations from management and those charged with governance whether they believe significant assumptions used in calculation of expected credit losses are reasonable. In view of the high degree of managements judgment involved in estimation of ECL, it is considered as a key audit matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. We have obtained all other information prior to the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014;

(c) The balance Sheet, the statement of profit and loss including the other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company for its directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. During the year, the Company has transferred Rs. 8.36 Lakhs to Investor Education and Protection Fund with delay of 18 days;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and

belief, no funds has been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) during the year by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the intermediaries shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company during the year from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and

(ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement;

v. The Company has not proposed, declared or paid any dividend during the year. Therefore, reporting in this regard is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which does not have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date on the other legal and regulatory requirements (Re: Capital Trust Limited)

(i) a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment. (B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company physically verify its property, plant and equipment in every alternate year, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Accordingly, property, plant and equipment were not physically verified during the year.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records provided to us, the Company has no immovable properties other than leased properties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. On the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e. According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or is pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) a. The Company has no inventory. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(iii) a. The Companys principal business is to give loans. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantees or given any security or advances in the nature of loan during the year. Further, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans during the year, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. In respect of loans asset, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Except for loans where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and / or payment of interest as at the balance sheet

date, in respect of which the Company has disclosed the accounting policy in note no 3(e)(iv) and credit risk in note 40(a) to the Financial Statements in accordance with Ind AS and the guidelines issued by the regulators, the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest, as applicable. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the voluminous nature of loan transactions involved, it is not practicable to furnish entity wise list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified.

d. The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans including interest thereon, as at March 31, 2024 is Rs. 41.02 Lakhs. As per information and explanation given to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest, though provision for NPA as per applicable guidelines by the regulator and Accounting Standards have been made for these overdue amounts.

e. According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is engaged primarily in lending activities. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f. According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) As per the records examined by us, the Company has not made any investment or granted any loan or provided any guarantee or security as covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement of maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a. According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is

generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added tax, Cess and other statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable other than Provident Fund amounts to Rs. 4.27 Lakhs, Employees State Insurance amounts to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs and Professional Tax amounts to Rs. 1.34 Lakhs.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) are pending for deposit on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of the records, there are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix) a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or other borrowings or in

the payment of interest thereon during the year.

b. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. Based on the books of account examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained during the year.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis during the year have been used for long-term proposes by the Company.

e. The Company has no subsidiary, joint venture or associates during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) a. During the year, the Company did not raised any money by way of initial public

offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and considering the principles of

materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management during the course of audit except frauds discovered by the Company aggregating Rs. 5.40 Lakhs committed by employees by embezzlement of cash against which the Company has recovered Rs. 2.14 Lakhs and balance Rs. 3.26 Lakhs has been provided for doubtful in the statement of profit and loss.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties as identified by the Company are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details for the same have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a. Based on information and explanation given to us and our audit procedure, in

our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. However same need to be further strengthened;

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a. The Company was required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934 as NBFC and accordingly the Company has obtained the registration.

b. The Company has conducted the non-banking financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI as per the RBI Act. The Company has not conducted any housing finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI.

c. In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the representations given by the management, there is no CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in current year. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 1276.47 Lakhs in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, assets liability maturity (ALM) pattern and other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 towards Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The Company has no subsidiary, joint venture or associates during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B

Report on the Internal Financial controls under Clause (i) of Sub - section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Capital Trust Limited (‘the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over the financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "guidance Note") and the standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to as audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements of and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal; financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company ; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company ; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Emphasis of Matters

The Company is required to update its internal financial control system over financial reporting in continuation of changing business environment and business model.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India however same need to be further strengthened.