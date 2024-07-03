SectorFinance
Open₹99.06
Prev. Close₹101.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.57
Day's High₹101.09
Day's Low₹99.06
52 Week's High₹185
52 Week's Low₹93
Book Value₹50.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)168.5
P/E80.87
EPS1.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.22
16.22
16.22
16.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.48
58.32
103.82
113.96
Net Worth
76.7
74.54
120.04
130.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
15.15
-343.6
58.41
169.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
104.99
113.8
151.7
192.5
177.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
104.99
113.8
151.7
192.5
177.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.99
0.79
3.4
0.66
4.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yogen Khosla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Govind Saboo
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suman Kukrety
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pawan Dubey
Executive Director
Vahin Khosla
Executive Director
Yuv Vir Khosla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanya Sethi
Reports by Capital Trust Ltd
Summary
Capital Trust Limited was incorporated in 1985. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a market cap of over Rs.600 Crore. In the initial years, the Company was engaged in providing consultancy services to foreign banks. It represented over 25 international banks including likes of Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Royal Bank of Canada, Banco Sabadell, etc. It also had a joint venture with Development Bank of Singapore for Stock Broking activities. In 1985, the Company Commenced operations by providing consultancy to Foreign Banks. In 1992, it forayed to 2-Wheeler financing through JV with Kinetic Engineering. In 1995, it Forayed to Stock Broking through JV with DBS Bank of Singapore. In 2008, the Company embarked on the path of extending financial support to micro-entrepreneurs residing in rural India, particularly in smaller towns and started Microfinance business in 2008, then after started Enterprise Loans in MSE sector in 2012; in 2014 started Business Correspondent of Yes Bank for Microfinance; in 2016, it got Equity investment of Rs 66.73 Crores. The Company in year 2017, had taken over a NBFC Company and converted the same into Micro Finance Company and the Company as renamed to Capital Trust Microfinance Private Limited, which became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It launched the Capital Business Loans (CBL) Initiative in FY 2019.In 2021-22, Company discontinued the disbursements in Micro Enterprise Loans and Se
Read More
The Capital Trust Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capital Trust Ltd is ₹168.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Capital Trust Ltd is 80.87 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capital Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capital Trust Ltd is ₹93 and ₹185 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Capital Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.61%, 3 Years at -6.58%, 1 Year at -15.41%, 6 Month at -16.27%, 3 Month at -25.18% and 1 Month at -8.25%.
