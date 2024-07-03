Summary

Capital Trust Limited was incorporated in 1985. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a market cap of over Rs.600 Crore. In the initial years, the Company was engaged in providing consultancy services to foreign banks. It represented over 25 international banks including likes of Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Royal Bank of Canada, Banco Sabadell, etc. It also had a joint venture with Development Bank of Singapore for Stock Broking activities. In 1985, the Company Commenced operations by providing consultancy to Foreign Banks. In 1992, it forayed to 2-Wheeler financing through JV with Kinetic Engineering. In 1995, it Forayed to Stock Broking through JV with DBS Bank of Singapore. In 2008, the Company embarked on the path of extending financial support to micro-entrepreneurs residing in rural India, particularly in smaller towns and started Microfinance business in 2008, then after started Enterprise Loans in MSE sector in 2012; in 2014 started Business Correspondent of Yes Bank for Microfinance; in 2016, it got Equity investment of Rs 66.73 Crores. The Company in year 2017, had taken over a NBFC Company and converted the same into Micro Finance Company and the Company as renamed to Capital Trust Microfinance Private Limited, which became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It launched the Capital Business Loans (CBL) Initiative in FY 2019.In 2021-22, Company discontinued the disbursements in Micro Enterprise Loans and Se

