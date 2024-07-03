iifl-logo-icon 1
Capital Trust Ltd Share Price

99.06
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:07 PM

  • Open99.06
  • Day's High101.09
  • 52 Wk High185
  • Prev. Close101.09
  • Day's Low99.06
  • 52 Wk Low 93
  • Turnover (lac)1.57
  • P/E80.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.52
  • EPS1.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)168.5
  • Div. Yield0
Capital Trust Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

99.06

Prev. Close

101.09

Turnover(Lac.)

1.57

Day's High

101.09

Day's Low

99.06

52 Week's High

185

52 Week's Low

93

Book Value

50.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

168.5

P/E

80.87

EPS

1.25

Divi. Yield

0

Capital Trust Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Jun, 2024

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Capital Trust Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Capital Trust Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:09 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.86%

Non-Promoter- 16.61%

Institutions: 16.61%

Non-Institutions: 17.67%

Custodian: 0.84%

Share Price

Capital Trust Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.22

16.22

16.22

16.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.48

58.32

103.82

113.96

Net Worth

76.7

74.54

120.04

130.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

15.15

-343.6

58.41

169.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

104.99

113.8

151.7

192.5

177.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

104.99

113.8

151.7

192.5

177.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.99

0.79

3.4

0.66

4.2

Capital Trust Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Capital Trust Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yogen Khosla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Govind Saboo

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suman Kukrety

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pawan Dubey

Executive Director

Vahin Khosla

Executive Director

Yuv Vir Khosla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanya Sethi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Capital Trust Ltd

Summary

Capital Trust Limited was incorporated in 1985. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a market cap of over Rs.600 Crore. In the initial years, the Company was engaged in providing consultancy services to foreign banks. It represented over 25 international banks including likes of Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Royal Bank of Canada, Banco Sabadell, etc. It also had a joint venture with Development Bank of Singapore for Stock Broking activities. In 1985, the Company Commenced operations by providing consultancy to Foreign Banks. In 1992, it forayed to 2-Wheeler financing through JV with Kinetic Engineering. In 1995, it Forayed to Stock Broking through JV with DBS Bank of Singapore. In 2008, the Company embarked on the path of extending financial support to micro-entrepreneurs residing in rural India, particularly in smaller towns and started Microfinance business in 2008, then after started Enterprise Loans in MSE sector in 2012; in 2014 started Business Correspondent of Yes Bank for Microfinance; in 2016, it got Equity investment of Rs 66.73 Crores. The Company in year 2017, had taken over a NBFC Company and converted the same into Micro Finance Company and the Company as renamed to Capital Trust Microfinance Private Limited, which became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It launched the Capital Business Loans (CBL) Initiative in FY 2019.In 2021-22, Company discontinued the disbursements in Micro Enterprise Loans and Se
Company FAQs

What is the Capital Trust Ltd share price today?

The Capital Trust Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Capital Trust Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capital Trust Ltd is ₹168.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Capital Trust Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Capital Trust Ltd is 80.87 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Capital Trust Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capital Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capital Trust Ltd is ₹93 and ₹185 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Capital Trust Ltd?

Capital Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.61%, 3 Years at -6.58%, 1 Year at -15.41%, 6 Month at -16.27%, 3 Month at -25.18% and 1 Month at -8.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Capital Trust Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Capital Trust Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.87 %
Institutions - 16.62 %
Public - 17.67 %

