|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Please find attached herewith the annual report for the year 2023-24. Capital Trust Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/06/2024) Capital Trust Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Jun 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024) Capital Trust Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024) Capital Trust Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on Jun 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) Uploading Scruitnizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)
