Capital Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.22
16.22
16.22
16.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.48
58.32
103.82
113.96
Net Worth
76.7
74.54
120.04
130.18
Minority Interest
Debt
80.08
95.92
207.93
278.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0.11
1.67
1.48
Total Liabilities
156.89
170.57
329.64
410.35
Fixed Assets
1.56
1.49
1.91
2.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.55
0.05
42.8
90.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
48.65
49.39
35.31
31.29
Networking Capital
-1.51
6.29
5.08
-7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
21.07
23.98
30.84
11.25
Sundry Creditors
-0.82
-0.78
-0.92
-0.53
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-21.76
-16.91
-24.84
-17.72
Cash
24.66
73.2
57.36
56.23
Total Assets
73.91
130.42
142.46
173.5
