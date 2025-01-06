iifl-logo-icon 1
Capital Trust Ltd Cash Flow Statement

99.06
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:51 PM

Capital Trust FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

15.15

-343.6

58.41

169.22

Other operating items

Operating

15.15

-343.6

58.41

169.22

Capital expenditure

-2.27

2.61

0.8

0.64

Free cash flow

12.88

-340.99

59.21

169.86

Equity raised

251.54

344.07

411.87

350.99

Investing

3.05

37.73

30.62

19.14

Financing

128.75

-134.23

314.61

260.4

Dividends paid

0

0

2.45

0

Net in cash

396.22

-93.41

818.76

800.39

Capital Trust : related Articles

No Record Found

