Capital Trust Ltd Summary

Capital Trust Limited was incorporated in 1985. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a market cap of over Rs.600 Crore. In the initial years, the Company was engaged in providing consultancy services to foreign banks. It represented over 25 international banks including likes of Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Royal Bank of Canada, Banco Sabadell, etc. It also had a joint venture with Development Bank of Singapore for Stock Broking activities. In 1985, the Company Commenced operations by providing consultancy to Foreign Banks. In 1992, it forayed to 2-Wheeler financing through JV with Kinetic Engineering. In 1995, it Forayed to Stock Broking through JV with DBS Bank of Singapore. In 2008, the Company embarked on the path of extending financial support to micro-entrepreneurs residing in rural India, particularly in smaller towns and started Microfinance business in 2008, then after started Enterprise Loans in MSE sector in 2012; in 2014 started Business Correspondent of Yes Bank for Microfinance; in 2016, it got Equity investment of Rs 66.73 Crores. The Company in year 2017, had taken over a NBFC Company and converted the same into Micro Finance Company and the Company as renamed to Capital Trust Microfinance Private Limited, which became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It launched the Capital Business Loans (CBL) Initiative in FY 2019.In 2021-22, Company discontinued the disbursements in Micro Enterprise Loans and Secured Enterprise Loans and started new products as Capital Digital initiatives. Under the Capital Digital Initiative, the Company is providing only two products Capital Magic loan and Micro Business Loans. In 2022, it got into various partnerships for Business Correspondent (BC) and co lending.Besides this, the Company provides Enterprise Loans to micro and small entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban areas. Access to capital for these micro and small entrepreneurs has been traditionally missing. The company focuses on those people who are unserved by the banking sector. The company provides loans ranging Rs.15,000 to Rs.5,00,000. Clients use the money for working capital requirements in activities like manufacturing, trading, rearing of animals, retail, dairy, hospitality, etc. Loans are designed to suit the needs of specific industry in terms of amount and tenure. The company lays a lot of emphasis on correct assessment of the credit need and worthiness of clients. It is presently operating through 321 branches in 10 states. Having Assets Under Management of greater than 300 Crores, the company operates through 84 branches in 4 states and 17 districts. All branches work within an area of 15 km only. The company provides its clients the required financial literacy right at their doorstep and our branches serve as a one stop solution for all their financial needs.The company makes use of state of the art technology to keep operations efficient and low cost. The technology electronically connects all its branches for online data entry and real time report generation. The company works on a hub and spoke model. The company is also a Business Correspondent of YES Bank Limited for providing microfinance to Self Help Groups.