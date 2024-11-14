Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

CAPITAL TRUST LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th Sep 2024 along with limited review report. Further as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations) 2015 and companys internal code for prevention of insider trading the trading window for dealing in the shares of the company is closed from the start of business hours on Tuesday Oct 01 2024 till the completion of 48 hours after the results are made public on Thursday November 14 2024. The Board of Directors will also discuss the following matters: 1. to consider fund raising by way of an issuance of equity shares of the Company to its eligible equity shareholders on a rights basis (Rights issue), subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities; 2. constitution of a special committee of Board of Directors, in the name and style of Rights Issue Committee to decide on the matters relating to right issue. Outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

CAPITAL TRUST LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 (revised to 13/08/2024) inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with limited review report. The trading window for dealing in the shares of the company is closed from the start of business hours on Monday July 01 2024 till the completion of 48 hours after the results are made public. Capital Trust Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

CAPITAL TRUST LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 to consider approve and take on record the corrigendum to the notice of 38th annual general meeting. This Corrigendum to the Notice of the AGM shall form an integral part of the Notice of the AGM which has already been circulated to the shareholders of the Company. The 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 09:00 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/06/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 14 May 2024

CAPITAL TRUST LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and audit report there on; and fix date of annual general meeting. The trading window for dealing in the shares of the company is closed from the start of business hours on Monday April 01 2024 till the completion of 48 hours after the results are made public on Tuesday May 28 2024. The board of directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024 has inter-alia considered, approved and took note of the following businesses: 1. Audited financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with audit report thereon. 2. Date of 38th annual general meeting of the company as 29th June, 2024. 3. Issue, offer, and allotment, on preferential basis, such number of equity shares of the Company, having face value of ?10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, at a price to be determined on the relevant date in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, for an aggregate amount not exceeding the equity of the company upto Rs. 50 Crores. 4. Adoption of ESOP scheme for the employees of the company. The meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:40 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024