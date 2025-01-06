To

The Members of

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. CAPRICORN SYSTEMS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet, profit and loss account statement(Including other comprehensive Income) the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flow as at March 31, 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss, total comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and cash flow statement for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

As per the management the company is still a going concern entity because it is in process of identifying new customers to expand the business of the company.

Instead of the above factor there is no uncertainty on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. The company has prepared its standalone financial statements on a going concern basis.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management Discussion and analysis, boards report including annexures to bord report, business responsibility report, corporate governance and shareholders information, standalone financial statements and the auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the standalone financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position

and financial performance(including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity)of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards(Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of the companies(Accounts) Rules,2014 and the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. The provisions of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 we give in Annexure-A, A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements; and

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

(c) There were no amounts which were required to transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d)

(i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, on the use of accounting software (Tally ERP-9)used by the company for maintaining of its books of accounts, we report as follows.

Based on our examination, the Company has used a tool for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the audit trail facility has been operated part of the year for transactions recorded in the accounting tool/software. In the absence of an independent service auditors report, we are unable to comment as to whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Report on the Audit of Financial Statements)

(Referred to in our report of even date)

(i) (a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets;

(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is having immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) and the title deeds of all the immovable properties are held on the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2024.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a)The Company is in the business of providing software services and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not have working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions during the financial year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the investments made by the Company is not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided guarantees or security and has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and hence not commented upon.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and, guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any depositsor amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Company does not covered under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, where the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including

Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, and duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end 31-03-24, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company does not have any dispute amounts pending with forums during the financial year.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence; the requirement to report on clause (ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(e) & (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x)

(a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year hence the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) to (c) is not applicable to the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size

and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a), (b)of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (c)of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company does not have more than one CIC as part of the Company, hence, the requirement to report on clause3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in notes to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance

as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year. In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has not transferred the unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the Balance Sheet date out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, to a Special Account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act till the date of our report since the time period for such transfer i.e. 30 days from the end of the financial year has not elapsed till the date of our report. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE B

To the Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

(Referred to in paragraph 2 A (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors Judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that , in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the

company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transaction are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisitions, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.