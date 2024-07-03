iifl-logo-icon 1
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd Share Price

15.5
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:54:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.5
  • Day's High15.5
  • 52 Wk High17.36
  • Prev. Close15.65
  • Day's Low15.5
  • 52 Wk Low 8.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

15.5

Prev. Close

15.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

15.5

Day's Low

15.5

52 Week's High

17.36

52 Week's Low

8.8

Book Value

7.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.65%

Non-Promoter- 40.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.32

-0.17

-0.25

-0.5

Net Worth

3.68

3.83

3.75

3.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.32

1.99

3.71

3.57

yoy growth (%)

-33.74

-46.27

3.72

-27.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.02

-1.55

-3.27

-3.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.43

0.05

0

0.04

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-0.02

0

-0.02

Working capital

-0.43

0.05

-0.63

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.74

-46.27

3.72

-27.07

Op profit growth

-826.66

469.88

-87.52

-44.88

EBIT growth

-956.42

-18.96

-62.88

124.85

Net profit growth

-1,691.76

-505.15

-130.77

-58.01

No Record Found

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S Man Mohan Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K V Srinivasa Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lakshmi Gurram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maruthi Padmaja Prayaga

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vuddaraju Triveni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd

Summary

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd was incorporated on March 16, 1985 as Badal Exports & Consultants Ltd. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 6, 1985. In 2001, the Company name was changed to Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.The Company, located at Software Technology Park (STP), Hyderabad is an emerging IT Organization developing Software Solutions in the areas of Internet Technologies, Client/Server Technology and Platform Migration and Reengineering. It provides software development services in India. It offers consultancy services in the fields of software and allied services, as well as professional and training services. It provides software development works to the international customers. The Company offer offshore and on-site software development support and provide software services in a high quality, team oriented environment. It assist in managing technological growth in an optimal and cost-effective way. It offer professional services of highly capable, team-oriented software professionals for IT group and assist in achieving productivity and quality while meeting the software budgets. It has been increasing skill base to provide consultants with latest skills. Keeping in view of the obsolescence rate in the Information Technology, it conduct in-house training for employees to keep them in phase with the current technological trends and other related areas like Software Quality Assurance, Project Management etc.The Co
Company FAQs

What is the Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd is ₹6.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd is 0 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd is ₹8.8 and ₹17.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd?

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.04%, 3 Years at 15.34%, 1 Year at 27.65%, 6 Month at 26.31%, 3 Month at 14.90% and 1 Month at -5.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.34 %

