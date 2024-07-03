Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹15.5
Prev. Close₹15.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹15.5
Day's Low₹15.5
52 Week's High₹17.36
52 Week's Low₹8.8
Book Value₹7.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.32
-0.17
-0.25
-0.5
Net Worth
3.68
3.83
3.75
3.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.32
1.99
3.71
3.57
yoy growth (%)
-33.74
-46.27
3.72
-27.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.02
-1.55
-3.27
-3.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.43
0.05
0
0.04
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0
-0.02
Working capital
-0.43
0.05
-0.63
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.74
-46.27
3.72
-27.07
Op profit growth
-826.66
469.88
-87.52
-44.88
EBIT growth
-956.42
-18.96
-62.88
124.85
Net profit growth
-1,691.76
-505.15
-130.77
-58.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S Man Mohan Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K V Srinivasa Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lakshmi Gurram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maruthi Padmaja Prayaga
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vuddaraju Triveni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd
Summary
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd was incorporated on March 16, 1985 as Badal Exports & Consultants Ltd. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 6, 1985. In 2001, the Company name was changed to Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.The Company, located at Software Technology Park (STP), Hyderabad is an emerging IT Organization developing Software Solutions in the areas of Internet Technologies, Client/Server Technology and Platform Migration and Reengineering. It provides software development services in India. It offers consultancy services in the fields of software and allied services, as well as professional and training services. It provides software development works to the international customers. The Company offer offshore and on-site software development support and provide software services in a high quality, team oriented environment. It assist in managing technological growth in an optimal and cost-effective way. It offer professional services of highly capable, team-oriented software professionals for IT group and assist in achieving productivity and quality while meeting the software budgets. It has been increasing skill base to provide consultants with latest skills. Keeping in view of the obsolescence rate in the Information Technology, it conduct in-house training for employees to keep them in phase with the current technological trends and other related areas like Software Quality Assurance, Project Management etc.The Co
The Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd is ₹6.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd is 0 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd is ₹8.8 and ₹17.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.04%, 3 Years at 15.34%, 1 Year at 27.65%, 6 Month at 26.31%, 3 Month at 14.90% and 1 Month at -5.15%.
