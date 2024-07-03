iifl-logo-icon 1
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd Company Summary

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd was incorporated on March 16, 1985 as Badal Exports & Consultants Ltd. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 6, 1985. In 2001, the Company name was changed to Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.The Company, located at Software Technology Park (STP), Hyderabad is an emerging IT Organization developing Software Solutions in the areas of Internet Technologies, Client/Server Technology and Platform Migration and Reengineering. It provides software development services in India. It offers consultancy services in the fields of software and allied services, as well as professional and training services. It provides software development works to the international customers. The Company offer offshore and on-site software development support and provide software services in a high quality, team oriented environment. It assist in managing technological growth in an optimal and cost-effective way. It offer professional services of highly capable, team-oriented software professionals for IT group and assist in achieving productivity and quality while meeting the software budgets. It has been increasing skill base to provide consultants with latest skills. Keeping in view of the obsolescence rate in the Information Technology, it conduct in-house training for employees to keep them in phase with the current technological trends and other related areas like Software Quality Assurance, Project Management etc.The Company also offer a highly customized, state of the art training program for young software professionals aiming to acquire latest Skills for their Career Development. This program, CDPSE, is aimed at identifying and inducting young, meritorious and hardworking professionals and providing them the right technological inputs for executing the developmental activities of the organization.The Company is associated with Capricorn Systems Inc., Atlanta USA, an INC.500 company ranked as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in US by INC.Magazine. With aggressive global expansion plans, it is committed to serving informational needs of clients worldwide.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.