Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

15.5
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.32

-0.17

-0.25

-0.5

Net Worth

3.68

3.83

3.75

3.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.68

3.83

3.75

3.5

Fixed Assets

3.06

3.06

3.07

3.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

0.38

0.23

-5.55

0.1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.05

0

0.01

Debtor Days

2.76

Other Current Assets

0.44

0.5

0.45

0.39

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

2.76

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.32

-0.44

-0.29

Cash

0.22

0.52

0.65

0.31

Total Assets

3.67

3.82

3.74

3.5

