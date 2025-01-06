Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.32
-0.17
-0.25
-0.5
Net Worth
3.68
3.83
3.75
3.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.68
3.83
3.75
3.5
Fixed Assets
3.06
3.06
3.07
3.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
0.38
0.23
-5.55
0.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.05
0
0.01
Debtor Days
2.76
Other Current Assets
0.44
0.5
0.45
0.39
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
2.76
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.32
-0.44
-0.29
Cash
0.22
0.52
0.65
0.31
Total Assets
3.67
3.82
3.74
3.5
