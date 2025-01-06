Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.32
1.99
3.71
3.57
yoy growth (%)
-33.74
-46.27
3.72
-27.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.02
-1.55
-3.27
-3.12
As % of sales
77.44
78.09
88.19
87.3
Other costs
-0.72
-0.37
-0.42
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.04
18.94
11.52
10.37
Operating profit
-0.42
0.05
0.01
0.08
OPM
-32.48
2.96
0.27
2.32
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
-0.06
-0.11
Other income
0
0
0.08
0.12
Profit before tax
-0.43
0.05
0
0.04
Taxes
0
-0.02
0
-0.02
Tax rate
0.52
-45.91
349.9
-55.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.43
0.02
0
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.43
0.02
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-1,691.76
-505.15
-130.77
-58.01
NPM
-33.08
1.37
-0.18
0.61
