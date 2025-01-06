iifl-logo-icon 1
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.5
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.32

1.99

3.71

3.57

yoy growth (%)

-33.74

-46.27

3.72

-27.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.02

-1.55

-3.27

-3.12

As % of sales

77.44

78.09

88.19

87.3

Other costs

-0.72

-0.37

-0.42

-0.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.04

18.94

11.52

10.37

Operating profit

-0.42

0.05

0.01

0.08

OPM

-32.48

2.96

0.27

2.32

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

-0.06

-0.11

Other income

0

0

0.08

0.12

Profit before tax

-0.43

0.05

0

0.04

Taxes

0

-0.02

0

-0.02

Tax rate

0.52

-45.91

349.9

-55.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.43

0.02

0

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.43

0.02

0

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-1,691.76

-505.15

-130.77

-58.01

NPM

-33.08

1.37

-0.18

0.61

