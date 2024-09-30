|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|The Board considered and approved to convene the 39th annual General Meeting of the company on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M. via Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) basis. Outcome of 39th Annual General Meeting Scrutinizer report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) 39th AGM Intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

