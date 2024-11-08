Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

CAPRICORN SYSTEMS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financials for Q2 ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited financials for Q2 ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 24 Aug 2024

CAPRICORN SYSTEMS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve adopt date and time for 39th AGM of company along with notice of 39th AGM 1. Draft of Boards Report on the activities of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 The Board considered and approved the Boards Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. To convene the 39th Annual General Meeting of the company The Board considered and approved to convene the 39th annual General Meeting of the company on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M. via Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) basis. 3. Draft Notice for the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company The Board considered and approved the draft Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M. via Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

CAPRICORN SYSTEMS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and adopt unaudited financial results for Q1 ended 30th June 2024. We hereby inform you that, the Meeting of Board of Directors and Audit Committee of the Company held Today viz., Wednesday, 14th of July, 2024 at registered office at 11:30 AM and concluded at 12:20 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

CAPRICORN SYSTEMS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and adopt financial results for Q4 ended 31/03/2024 amongst other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting- Audited Financial results for 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024