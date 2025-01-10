TO THE MEMBERS OF CAPRIHANS INDIA LIMITED

Report on theAudit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Caprihans India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows forthe year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of matter:

We draw attention to note 46 of the Statement pertaining to the arrangement and agreement with Bilcare Limited ("the Bilcare") in respect of repayment of principal and interest on the Public Fixed Deposit liability taken over by the Company, having carrying amount of Rs 109.60 crores as at March 27, 2023 as per the Slump Sale Agreement, which had matured but remained unpaid by the Pharma Packaging Innovation (PPI) division of Bilcare. As per the agreement the statutory compliances related to Public Fixed Deposit under the Companies Act, 2013 is the responsibility of Bilcare. As on March 31, 2024 the total outstanding amount of the aforesaid Public Fixed Deposit liability (including interest) is Rs 79.69 crores. Our opinion on the Financial Statements is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial financial year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in Note 2.2(xi) of the Financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: Revenue from sale of goods is recognized at the point in time when control of the asset is transferred to the customer, in accordance with the delivery terms agreed with the customer. Obtained understanding of the Companys process and design of the controls to recognize revenue in appropriate period and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls on a sample basis. Read and assessed the Companys accounting policy for recognition of revenue to assess compliance with relevant Accounting Standards. The Company has a variety of delivery terms with customers which impact the timing of revenue recognition. Ascertainment of timing of revenue recognition is a key audit consideration for sales transactions occurring near to the year end. Performed following substantive procedures on a sample of revenue contracts entered by the Company: Read and identified the distinct performance obligations In these contracts and compared these performance obligations with those identified and recorded by the Company. Read the terms of the contracts and tested the basis used by the management for recognition of revenue at a point of time as per the requirements of Ind AS 115. Tested the basis used by the management to measure revenue recognised at a point in time as per the requirements of Ind AS 115. Tested on a sample basis that revenue has been recognised in the appropriate accounting period.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate governance and shareholders information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance . conclusionthereon

responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the Inconnectionwithour auditofthe financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise otherinformationis materially inconsistentwith thefinancial appears to be materially misstated.

The Directors report was not made available to us as at the date of this Auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give financialperformance, changes in equity and cash trueandfairviewofthe position, flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitudeofmisstatements financialstatements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic the decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matter stated in the paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed . as a directorinterms of Section 164(2) ofthe Act and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph ‘2.(b) above f) Themodifications on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and in paragraph ‘2.(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

31 h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures performed, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in forfinancial the software, however, such feature was not enabled in the accounting software and at database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used accordingly, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility did not operate during the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of an audit trail feature being tampered with after its installation.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and RegulatoryRequirements section of our report to the Members of Caprihans India Ltdof even date.) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all items of Property, Plant and Equipment are verifiedonce in every three years. All fixed assets were physically verifiedby the management during the year in accordance with the planned programme, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, capital work–in progress, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / title deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. The revaluation is based on the valuation by a registered valuer. The amount of change in the net carrying value of each class of assets is given below:

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verificationof inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, with regards to the nature and size of its inventories, the coverage and procedure of such physical verification carried out during the year were appropriate. Discrepancies noted during such physical verification were less than 10% of respective inventory classes. All discrepancies noted during the year were properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company hadexisting sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from various banks on the basis of security of its current assets. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks were in agreement with unaudited books of account of the Company as on respective quarter ended June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023 except for March 31, 2024 where there is a difference of Rs 6.41 crores.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has made investments in equity instruments of Co-operative banks. The Company has not provided any stood guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has granted unsecured loans during the year to one party as below:

Particulars Loans (Rs in Crore) Aggregate amount of loans granted to a Company during the year. 26.00 Amount of loan outstanding as at Balance sheet date March 31,2024. 26.00

(b) During the year, the investments made were not prima facie prejudicial to the Companys interest.

In respect of loans granted during the year, in our opinion, terms and conditions of the loans granted are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans outstanding during the year, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated,however the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have beenfully defaultedby the party i.e.AnaxIndustries Pvt.Ltd.

(d) In our opinion in respect of loans outstanding, there is principal of Rs 26 crores and interest of Rs 2 crores overdue for more than 90 days remaining outstanding as at balance sheet date. The Company has not taken any steps for recovery of the same.

(e) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the above loan had fallen due during the year and further extension of the entire loan amount and interest due has been given to the party. Since there is only one loan outstanding at the balance sheet date, it constitutes to 100 %

(f) The Company has not granted anyloans or advances or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made as applicable. The Company has not made provided any guarantees and securities.

(v) According to information, explanations and representations given to us,the Company has an arrangement and agreement with Bilcare Limited ("the Bilcare") in respect of repayment of principal and interest of the Public fixed deposit liability taken over by the Company, having carrying amount of Rs 109.60Crores as at March 27, 2023 as per the Business TransferAgreement (as detailed in Note 46of the financial which had matured but remained unpaid by the Pharma Packaging Innovation (PPI) division of Bilcare. As per the agreement, the compliances related to Public fixed deposit under the Companies Act, 2013 is the responsibility of Bilcare. As on March 31,2024 out of the aforesaid Public Fixed Deposit, Rs.79.69 crores (including interest) remain unpaid. Except the matter explained above, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, related to the manufacture of PVC films and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues referred above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as stated below:

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount (in Rs. crores) Period to which it relates Due date Date of payment Income Tax, Act Tax deducted at source 0.82 FY 2023-24 7th of subsequent month Unpaid

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, outstanding dues of sales tax and income tax that have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes are given below#:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (In Rs. crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty including penalty 1.20* 2004 to 2005 CESTAT Excise Duty 0.57 July 1992 to March 1996 Commissioner Excise Duty 0.32 April 2003 to January 2016 Assistant Commissioner Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 0.03 April 2005 to June 2013 Additional Commissioner GST Act, 2017 SEZ –ITC 0.79 July 2017 to March 2018 Jt. Commissioner State Tax-BKC Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 5.29 April 2019 to March 2022 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

*the amounts disclosed above are net of the payments made to the respective authorities where the dispute is pending. #as represented by the management.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which was not recorded in the books of account. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, read with our comments in point (v) above in response to paragraph 3(v) of the Order and Note 46 of the financial statements, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bankor financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, term loans were obtained during the year by the Companywere applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained except in case of Rs. 26.05 Crores obtained for the purpose of repayment of principal and interest of public fixed deposit liabilities taken over in a business combination (Refer Note 44 and Note 46 of the financial statements) which is transferred in a earmarked bank account and pending to be utilised as at March 31, 2024.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally) during the year.

((xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was filed with the Central Government during the year or upto the date of the Report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a ‘nidhi company and it has not accepted any deposits. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a), paragraph 3(xii)(b) and paragraph 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, transactions with the related parties during the year were in compliance with sections 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. Provisions of Section 177 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system,however, it needs to be strengthened with the size and nature of its business. In our opinion, considering the size and natures of activities, the scope and frequency of internal audit needs to be increased.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act and paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group (as defined the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Direction 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (‘CIC) as part of the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

((xvii)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 22.36 crores in the current financial year. The company has not incurredanycashloss financialyear . theimmediatelypreceding (xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, there is an unspent amount of Rs 0.40 crores(pertaining to FY 22-23) towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which require a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section

(5) of section 135 of the said Act. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company did not have any ongoing project in terms of Section 135 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, provision of sub-section

(6) of section 135 of the said Act and paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Caprihans India Ltd of even date.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Caprihans India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financialstatements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal controlswith reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controlswith reference to financialstatements is a process designed to provide reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financialstatements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any financialevaluationoftheinternalfinancial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with controlswithreferencetofinancial the policies or procedures may deteriorate.