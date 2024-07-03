Summary

Incorporated in Apr.46, Caprihans India Ltd went public in 1978. In 1983, the company changed hands and was made a part of The Kalpataru Construction Group. Caprihans is one of the largest manufacturers of PVC Films, consisting of both Flexible and Rigid. The Company is one of the leading players in pharma/non pharma packaging industry in India, producing high quality products. It operates from two plants located at Thane and Nashik, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of Rigid and Flexible PVC film by Calendaring process and Plastic Extruded products. It has an ongoing technical collaboration with Renolt Werke and Dekorplatenwerk, both of Germany, for PVC films and sheetings and for speciality decorative laminates respectively. It started commercial production in the year 1957. The company embarked on an expansion-cum-modernisation programme in early 1993, funded by a rights issue, to increase its capacity from 6840 tpa to 15,240 tpa. The Company was making profits till 1996.Thereafter, the Company expanded Rigid film capacity by installing a calendaring line with a capacity of 9200 MT per annum. The PVDC Coating Line was modified to increase the output and lower the operating cost during the year 2007. There was a change in management control of the Company during year 2011, by virtue of which the Company became part of Bilcare Group, effective 1st September, 2010 through the Merger Agreement in Germany.The Holding Company of the Company was c

Read More