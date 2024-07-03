iifl-logo-icon 1
Caprihans India Ltd Share Price

157.95
(-1.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open164
  • Day's High164.9
  • 52 Wk High239.3
  • Prev. Close160
  • Day's Low156
  • 52 Wk Low 131
  • Turnover (lac)11.89
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-135.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)207.45
  • Div. Yield0
Caprihans India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

164

Prev. Close

160

Turnover(Lac.)

11.89

Day's High

164.9

Day's Low

156

52 Week's High

239.3

52 Week's Low

131

Book Value

-135.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

207.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Caprihans India Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Caprihans India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Caprihans India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 48.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Caprihans India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.13

13.13

13.13

13.13

Preference Capital

213.86

210.98

0

0

Reserves

289.58

340.61

-318.18

145.82

Net Worth

516.57

564.72

-305.05

158.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

392.88

296.56

289.44

248.81

yoy growth (%)

32.48

2.45

16.32

6.78

Raw materials

-292.82

-200

-194.05

-175.17

As % of sales

74.53

67.43

67.04

70.4

Employee costs

-27.15

-25.76

-26.75

-23.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

22.64

25.96

11.99

5.84

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.61

-3.79

-3.38

Tax paid

-5.84

-5.74

-2.79

-1.7

Working capital

-201.48

19.93

9.24

-2.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.48

2.45

16.32

6.78

Op profit growth

-1.1

94.2

80.62

-49.12

EBIT growth

-12.06

110.01

101.6

-51.24

Net profit growth

-16.95

119.9

122.12

-57.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

694.53

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

694.53

Other Operating Income

9.66

Other Income

17.93

Caprihans India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Caprihans India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nitin K Joshi

Independent Director

Siddharth S Shetye

Chairperson & M D

Ankita J Kariya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pritam Paul

Independent Director

Sudhir Narsinha Pendse

Independent Director

Avinash S Joshi

Whole-time Director

S Mukherjee

Independent Director

Kavaseri R Viswanathan

Non Executive Director

Pramod Toshniwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Caprihans India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Apr.46, Caprihans India Ltd went public in 1978. In 1983, the company changed hands and was made a part of The Kalpataru Construction Group. Caprihans is one of the largest manufacturers of PVC Films, consisting of both Flexible and Rigid. The Company is one of the leading players in pharma/non pharma packaging industry in India, producing high quality products. It operates from two plants located at Thane and Nashik, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of Rigid and Flexible PVC film by Calendaring process and Plastic Extruded products. It has an ongoing technical collaboration with Renolt Werke and Dekorplatenwerk, both of Germany, for PVC films and sheetings and for speciality decorative laminates respectively. It started commercial production in the year 1957. The company embarked on an expansion-cum-modernisation programme in early 1993, funded by a rights issue, to increase its capacity from 6840 tpa to 15,240 tpa. The Company was making profits till 1996.Thereafter, the Company expanded Rigid film capacity by installing a calendaring line with a capacity of 9200 MT per annum. The PVDC Coating Line was modified to increase the output and lower the operating cost during the year 2007. There was a change in management control of the Company during year 2011, by virtue of which the Company became part of Bilcare Group, effective 1st September, 2010 through the Merger Agreement in Germany.The Holding Company of the Company was c
Company FAQs

What is the Caprihans India Ltd share price today?

The Caprihans India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹157.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Caprihans India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Caprihans India Ltd is ₹207.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Caprihans India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Caprihans India Ltd is 0 and -1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Caprihans India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Caprihans India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Caprihans India Ltd is ₹131 and ₹239.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Caprihans India Ltd?

Caprihans India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.88%, 3 Years at 7.48%, 1 Year at -20.50%, 6 Month at 3.90%, 3 Month at 13.64% and 1 Month at 4.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Caprihans India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Caprihans India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 48.98 %

