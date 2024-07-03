SectorPlastic products
Open₹164
Prev. Close₹160
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.89
Day's High₹164.9
Day's Low₹156
52 Week's High₹239.3
52 Week's Low₹131
Book Value₹-135.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)207.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.13
13.13
13.13
13.13
Preference Capital
213.86
210.98
0
0
Reserves
289.58
340.61
-318.18
145.82
Net Worth
516.57
564.72
-305.05
158.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
392.88
296.56
289.44
248.81
yoy growth (%)
32.48
2.45
16.32
6.78
Raw materials
-292.82
-200
-194.05
-175.17
As % of sales
74.53
67.43
67.04
70.4
Employee costs
-27.15
-25.76
-26.75
-23.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
22.64
25.96
11.99
5.84
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.61
-3.79
-3.38
Tax paid
-5.84
-5.74
-2.79
-1.7
Working capital
-201.48
19.93
9.24
-2.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.48
2.45
16.32
6.78
Op profit growth
-1.1
94.2
80.62
-49.12
EBIT growth
-12.06
110.01
101.6
-51.24
Net profit growth
-16.95
119.9
122.12
-57.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
694.53
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
694.53
Other Operating Income
9.66
Other Income
17.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nitin K Joshi
Independent Director
Siddharth S Shetye
Chairperson & M D
Ankita J Kariya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pritam Paul
Independent Director
Sudhir Narsinha Pendse
Independent Director
Avinash S Joshi
Whole-time Director
S Mukherjee
Independent Director
Kavaseri R Viswanathan
Non Executive Director
Pramod Toshniwal
Reports by Caprihans India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Apr.46, Caprihans India Ltd went public in 1978. In 1983, the company changed hands and was made a part of The Kalpataru Construction Group. Caprihans is one of the largest manufacturers of PVC Films, consisting of both Flexible and Rigid. The Company is one of the leading players in pharma/non pharma packaging industry in India, producing high quality products. It operates from two plants located at Thane and Nashik, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of Rigid and Flexible PVC film by Calendaring process and Plastic Extruded products. It has an ongoing technical collaboration with Renolt Werke and Dekorplatenwerk, both of Germany, for PVC films and sheetings and for speciality decorative laminates respectively. It started commercial production in the year 1957. The company embarked on an expansion-cum-modernisation programme in early 1993, funded by a rights issue, to increase its capacity from 6840 tpa to 15,240 tpa. The Company was making profits till 1996.Thereafter, the Company expanded Rigid film capacity by installing a calendaring line with a capacity of 9200 MT per annum. The PVDC Coating Line was modified to increase the output and lower the operating cost during the year 2007. There was a change in management control of the Company during year 2011, by virtue of which the Company became part of Bilcare Group, effective 1st September, 2010 through the Merger Agreement in Germany.The Holding Company of the Company was c
Read More
The Caprihans India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹157.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Caprihans India Ltd is ₹207.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Caprihans India Ltd is 0 and -1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Caprihans India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Caprihans India Ltd is ₹131 and ₹239.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Caprihans India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.88%, 3 Years at 7.48%, 1 Year at -20.50%, 6 Month at 3.90%, 3 Month at 13.64% and 1 Month at 4.27%.
