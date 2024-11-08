|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Oct 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Notice of EGM schedule to be held on November 08, 2024 Corporate Action - Fixes - Book Closure for EGM schedule to be held on November 08, 2024 Book Closure - November 02, 2024 to November 08, 2024 Proceeding of EOGM of the Company held on November 08, 2024 at 11.00am and concluded at 11.10 am (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
