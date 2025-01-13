Caprihans India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.13
13.13
13.13
13.13
Preference Capital
213.86
210.98
0
0
Reserves
289.58
340.61
-318.18
145.82
Net Worth
516.57
564.72
-305.05
158.95
Minority Interest
Debt
746.56
629.51
682.59
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.23
30.29
0.34
0.35
Total Liabilities
1,284.36
1,224.52
377.88
159.3
Fixed Assets
976.89
1,029.95
457.06
20.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.65
2.45
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
3.5
4.18
Networking Capital
272.42
184.08
-113.61
97.25
Inventories
105.73
83.26
134.51
56.47
Inventory Days
124.96
69.5
Sundry Debtors
155.23
181.29
204.68
76.61
Debtor Days
190.15
94.28
Other Current Assets
144.21
116.45
25.97
9.06
Sundry Creditors
-91.58
-138.59
-146.08
-34.1
Creditor Days
135.71
41.96
Other Current Liabilities
-41.17
-58.33
-332.69
-10.79
Cash
27.4
8.04
30.95
37.82
Total Assets
1,284.36
1,224.52
377.9
159.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.