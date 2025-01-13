iifl-logo-icon 1
Caprihans India Ltd Balance Sheet

159
(-2.54%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:49:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.13

13.13

13.13

13.13

Preference Capital

213.86

210.98

0

0

Reserves

289.58

340.61

-318.18

145.82

Net Worth

516.57

564.72

-305.05

158.95

Minority Interest

Debt

746.56

629.51

682.59

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

21.23

30.29

0.34

0.35

Total Liabilities

1,284.36

1,224.52

377.88

159.3

Fixed Assets

976.89

1,029.95

457.06

20.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.65

2.45

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

3.5

4.18

Networking Capital

272.42

184.08

-113.61

97.25

Inventories

105.73

83.26

134.51

56.47

Inventory Days

124.96

69.5

Sundry Debtors

155.23

181.29

204.68

76.61

Debtor Days

190.15

94.28

Other Current Assets

144.21

116.45

25.97

9.06

Sundry Creditors

-91.58

-138.59

-146.08

-34.1

Creditor Days

135.71

41.96

Other Current Liabilities

-41.17

-58.33

-332.69

-10.79

Cash

27.4

8.04

30.95

37.82

Total Assets

1,284.36

1,224.52

377.9

159.32

