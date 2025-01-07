Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
392.88
296.56
289.44
248.81
yoy growth (%)
32.48
2.45
16.32
6.78
Raw materials
-292.82
-200
-194.05
-175.17
As % of sales
74.53
67.43
67.04
70.4
Employee costs
-27.15
-25.76
-26.75
-23.17
As % of sales
6.91
8.68
9.24
9.31
Other costs
-50.47
-48.11
-56.95
-44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.84
16.22
19.67
17.68
Operating profit
22.43
22.68
11.68
6.46
OPM
5.71
7.64
4.03
2.59
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.61
-3.79
-3.38
Interest expense
-0.98
-0.9
-0.8
-0.5
Other income
4.37
7.8
4.91
3.25
Profit before tax
22.64
25.96
11.99
5.84
Taxes
-5.84
-5.74
-2.79
-1.7
Tax rate
-25.82
-22.1
-23.31
-29.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.79
20.22
9.19
4.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
16.79
20.22
9.19
4.14
yoy growth (%)
-16.95
119.9
122.12
-57.1
NPM
4.27
6.81
3.17
1.66
