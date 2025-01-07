iifl-logo-icon 1
Caprihans India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

173.15
(10.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

392.88

296.56

289.44

248.81

yoy growth (%)

32.48

2.45

16.32

6.78

Raw materials

-292.82

-200

-194.05

-175.17

As % of sales

74.53

67.43

67.04

70.4

Employee costs

-27.15

-25.76

-26.75

-23.17

As % of sales

6.91

8.68

9.24

9.31

Other costs

-50.47

-48.11

-56.95

-44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.84

16.22

19.67

17.68

Operating profit

22.43

22.68

11.68

6.46

OPM

5.71

7.64

4.03

2.59

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.61

-3.79

-3.38

Interest expense

-0.98

-0.9

-0.8

-0.5

Other income

4.37

7.8

4.91

3.25

Profit before tax

22.64

25.96

11.99

5.84

Taxes

-5.84

-5.74

-2.79

-1.7

Tax rate

-25.82

-22.1

-23.31

-29.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.79

20.22

9.19

4.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

16.79

20.22

9.19

4.14

yoy growth (%)

-16.95

119.9

122.12

-57.1

NPM

4.27

6.81

3.17

1.66

