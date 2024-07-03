Caprihans India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
694.53
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
694.53
Other Operating Income
9.66
Other Income
17.93
Total Income
722.12
Total Expenditure
661.8
PBIDT
60.32
Interest
82.68
PBDT
-22.36
Depreciation
42.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
-4.48
Deferred Tax
-9.24
Reported Profit After Tax
-51.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-51.62
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.6
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-50.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-39.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
13.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.68
PBDTM(%)
-3.21
PATM(%)
-7.43
