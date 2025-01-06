iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Caprihans India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

157.95
(-1.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Caprihans India Ltd

Caprihans India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

22.64

25.96

11.99

5.84

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.61

-3.79

-3.38

Tax paid

-5.84

-5.74

-2.79

-1.7

Working capital

-201.48

19.93

9.24

-2.08

Other operating items

Operating

-187.86

36.53

14.63

-1.31

Capital expenditure

790.95

1.84

7.6

5.41

Free cash flow

603.08

38.37

22.23

4.09

Equity raised

-189.15

250.99

232.44

226.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

682.59

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,096.51

289.37

254.68

230.55

Caprihans India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Caprihans India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.