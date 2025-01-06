Caprihans India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
22.64
25.96
11.99
5.84
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.61
-3.79
-3.38
Tax paid
-5.84
-5.74
-2.79
-1.7
Working capital
-201.48
19.93
9.24
-2.08
Other operating items
Operating
-187.86
36.53
14.63
-1.31
Capital expenditure
790.95
1.84
7.6
5.41
Free cash flow
603.08
38.37
22.23
4.09
Equity raised
-189.15
250.99
232.44
226.46
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
682.59
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,096.51
289.37
254.68
230.55
