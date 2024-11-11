Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 09, 2025 for Redemption of Preference Shares

Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Disclosure for Redemption of Preference Shares

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Results - Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issuance of equity shares/convertible warrants convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a preferential basis or any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof to Promoter subject to all such regulatory / statutory approval(s) as may be required. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 14, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Raising of funds up to Rs. 96.00 Crores by Preferential Issue of Convertible Warrants 2. Fixing the date of the EGM and approving the notice along with the Explanatory Statement for the Preferential Issue. 3. Appointment of Mr. Umesh P. Maskeri, Practicing Company Secretary, as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of scrutinizing the E-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 04, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 to be held on August 12 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 15 May 2024

CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results for Financial Year ended March 31 2024 CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation dated May 15, 2024 regarding Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 has now been rescheduled to Thursday, May 23, 2024 due to unavoidable circumstances. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024) CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation dated May 15, 2024 regarding Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held initially on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 and subsequently rescheduled to May 23, 2024 as intimated vide notice dated May 22, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. We further would wish to inform you that the said Meeting of May 23, 2024 now stands rescheduled to Saturday, May 25, 2024 due to unavoidable circumstances. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held n May 25, 2024 Results - Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024