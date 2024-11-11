iifl-logo-icon 1
Caprihans India Ltd Board Meeting

164.5
(2.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:18:00 AM

Caprihans India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 09, 2025 for Redemption of Preference Shares
Board Meeting2 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
Disclosure for Redemption of Preference Shares
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Results - Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024
Board Meeting14 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issuance of equity shares/convertible warrants convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a preferential basis or any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof to Promoter subject to all such regulatory / statutory approval(s) as may be required. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 14, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Raising of funds up to Rs. 96.00 Crores by Preferential Issue of Convertible Warrants 2. Fixing the date of the EGM and approving the notice along with the Explanatory Statement for the Preferential Issue. 3. Appointment of Mr. Umesh P. Maskeri, Practicing Company Secretary, as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of scrutinizing the E-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 04, 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 to be held on August 12 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024
Board Meeting25 May 202415 May 2024
CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results for Financial Year ended March 31 2024 CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation dated May 15, 2024 regarding Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 has now been rescheduled to Thursday, May 23, 2024 due to unavoidable circumstances. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024) CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation dated May 15, 2024 regarding Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held initially on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 and subsequently rescheduled to May 23, 2024 as intimated vide notice dated May 22, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. We further would wish to inform you that the said Meeting of May 23, 2024 now stands rescheduled to Saturday, May 25, 2024 due to unavoidable circumstances. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held n May 25, 2024 Results - Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Meeting held on February 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

