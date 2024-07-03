Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd Summary

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in November, 1988. The Company was registered as sick company by the Board of Industrial and Finance Reconstruction (BIFR) in year 2001. The net worth of the Company as per Balance Sheet of year ending 31. 12. 2006 has turned positive which has been considered by the (BIFR) bench and the Bench allowed the MA and therefore, the Company was deregistered from the purview of SICA/BIFR.The Company is involved in manufacturing of chemical and provides Job Work services as per customers requirement. It offers ready to use facilities for Contract Manufacturing to the industries like Flavours & Fragrance, Aroma, Pharma & Agro Chemicals. It is having state-of-the art manufacturing plant located 160 km away from Mumbai. The Company with the experienced management & technical team with well equipped laboratory help to achieve the fast track commercialisation of products without the investment in infrastructure, staff & equipments.